‘Goat lives’ in Gulf: What Benyamin’s Aadujeevitham represents and misrepresents

The infamous bestiality scene





Benyamin’s critics and supporters have since debated the ethics and boundaries of artistic freedom and the fictionalisation of real-life experiences, pointing out that misrepresentation in art can become a bigger problem when it is at the cost of a real man, in this case, someone who hails from a marginalised community with little privilege.

Najeeb, on whom the novel is based, has recently been appearing in promotional interviews for the Aadujeevitham film and has expressed visible discomfort with any question related to the bestiality scene in the book. “That scene is something the novelist added on his own, as per his creative vision,” he has repeatedly asserted, once even on the verge of walking out of the interview.

In the wake of the controversy, Benyamin wrote in a Facebook post that the hero of the novel is “Najeeb” and “not Shukur,” apparently the name by which real-life Najeeb is known in his hometown.

“Shukur’s influence amounts to less than 30%. Aadujeevitham is not Shukur’s life story, it is my novel. This is clearly stated on its cover. I take full responsibility for every action attributed to Najeeb in the story, with explanations readily available,” he wrote.

Aadujeevitham the film, notably, does not contain this disturbing sequence with the goat, and the contradictions in the writer’s and director’s statements while explaining why had also spurred a set of controversies. Though Benyamin had claimed the scene was indeed shot but had to be cut because of interference from the Censor Board, Blessy denied ever shooting the scene, stating that though they had discussed it during the scripting stage they soon decided to avoid it.

“Benyamin wrote the scene in quite a subtle manner. But it was not easy for me to film such a scene,” Blessy said in an interview . But that, however, wasn’t his main concern, he added. “I could have shot the scene in various ways, but I was thinking about Najeeb. Wouldn’t he feel guilt afterwards? Perhaps the Najeeb in the book is without guilt, but my Najeeb is not like that.”

Another major criticism against Aadujeevitham has also been that it is Islamophobic, with many alleging that the story weaves a false sense of danger around migrant life in Arab countries.

But, despite all these controversies and alleged misrepresentations, Aadujeevitham is quite a compelling piece of writing because it gets right the documentation of the expat life in the Middle East and how readers in Kerala relate to it.

The expat life





Najeeb went to Saudi Arabia following in the footsteps of several lakh Malayalis who have migrated from Kerala to the Middle East since the 1970s, in the wake of the ‘Gulf boom’. According to writer-critic EK Dineshan, the reason the novel was so widely read was because the life experienced by Najeeb was not far from the lived realities of a large section of expatriates from Kerala.

“This is not to say all of them are living the ‘goat life,’ exactly as detailed in the novel. But the lives led by many Gulf migrants from the most marginalised castes and classes of Kerala can very well be equated to such an existence,” he says.

Dineshan, who has been living in Dubai for the past two decades and has written extensively about the migrant experience, says the people who migrated from Kerala to the Gulf can be broadly categorised into three groups. “The first is the top layer, the minority, who arrive in the Gulf with an already significant social and financial capital. They have big jobs or businesses, and some even have the resources to buy land in these foreign countries.”

The second group comprises the middle-class expatriates, says Dineshan. “These are the people who have helped change the social and economic landscape of Kerala, especially the Malabar region. They landed here, worked hard to learn the ropes, and gradually climbed the ladder to make enough money and educate their kids. They empowered our family units and essentially aided the transformation of the state’s social structure,” he says.

But then there is the third group, which lives the darkest side of expatriate life — that of modern-day slavery. Many people from across India, having travelled abroad with big dreams of a better job and salary, end up being betrayed by their agents and employers, with no resources to seek help due to their dire social and financial circumstances.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Telegraph reported on the appalling conditions that African migrants in Saudi Arabia were forced to live in. The authorities were found holding hundreds of migrants in tightly-packed detention centres, leaked images showing them crammed together in small rooms with barred windows, with corpses of those who died from heatstroke, hunger, thirst, and disease strewn about.

Several women from Kerala who went to the Gulf in search of jobs have stated that they have been forced to work in more than one home and do additional work not outlined in their contracts, often without proper nutrition or healthcare. Many reported their employers did not pay them promptly or at all, and alleged that they were subjected to dehumanising treatment, including isolation, restriction of mobility, barriers to seeking help, lack of privacy in living arrangements, physical violence, and verbal abuse.

Also read: How two Kerala women were lured into slavery in Kuwait in the name of a govt scheme

Dineshan says that despite Aadujeevitham triggering a discussion surrounding the plight of this third group of expatriates, not much has been done to fix the situation. He points out that the Kerala government still doesn’t have proper data on the number of expatriates who have left the state in pursuit of employment in the Gulf. “Only if we have such data will we be able to keep track of who is working where, what field they are in, what are their means of survival, etc. If we have comprehensive data on this, we will be able to protect our people better,” he says.

On the allegation that Aadujeevitham is Islamophobic and stereotypes Arab employers, Dineshan differs, pointing out that Najeeb in the novel is almost entirely dependent upon his Islamic faith during his bid to survive and it is the deep connection he develops with his god that helps him brave the odds stacked against him. “The novel has many spiritual implications and it places enormous importance on faith and its power to restore hope in the darkest of times,” he says.

Besides, modern-day slavery is not limited to Arab nations and has been reported in countries including North Korea, China, and India.

Najeeb’s plight in Aadujeevitham is indicative of much larger problems, of underprivileged people being denied monetary or employment elevations in their own homeland, and the lack of a robust government system that ensures the protection of its people in foreign countries.