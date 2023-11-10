Garadi review: Yogaraj Bhat’s film feels extremely outdated, unimaginative

Yogaraj Bhat’s Garadi starts off with the lofty intention of exploring a modern-day Dronacharya and Ekalavya dynamic, but just when the story begins to head in that direction, the film loses all composure and simply goes haywire.

In a sense, Yogaraj Bhat surely ‘attempts’ to make a sports drama that boasts an underdog, a full-blooded villain(s), and even an uncommon backdrop of rural, wrestling-loving Karnataka. But the film, on the whole, feels like anything but a sports movie because there’s just too much crammed into it that it is left with no identity. And this coming from the repertoire of Yogaraj Bhat, who is known to define his films with a lot of clarity and thought.

By all means, Garadi is a departure for the filmmaker but the problem doesn't necessarily lie there. It lies in the way the new subject at hand is treated and how it is devoid of the kind of nuance that he is extremely popular for. The film’s title refers to a traditional gymnasium where kushti wrestlers are trained and fittingly, the entire film revolves around the sport and its exponents. There’s the headstrong, principled village head coach Rangappa (BC Patil) who runs the Garadi Mane, but unfortunately he is under the thumb of the wealthy Raane family. The Raanes are diabolical, nasty in every way possible but Rangappa is forced to teach the two scions of the family because he badly needs a champion to emerge from Rattehalli, the said village.

On the other end are two siblings, Shankara and Soori, who are evidently more competent, but do not receive any training because of reasons that are best left undisclosed. Let’s just say a series of events leads to Soori growing up inside the garadi mane not as a wrestling contender but as an errand boy, the underdog. Little does Rangappa know that Soori has trained himself on the side and that he is far more skilful and prepped to bring that title back home. The underdog must rise and bring Goliath down but, of course, things often don’t go as planned in such scenarios.

To his credit, Yogaraj Bhat does a decent job in making a worthwhile sports movie at least for half of the runtime. There are obligatory scenes of honour, tradition, and dignity associated with the sport and also about the cheap antics that the bad guys use to get their way. There’s also a scene or two to reveal the good-natured hero, a scene for how the heroine chooses the villain over him and another to show how she comes around eventually. Sonal Monteiro has shown that she is a credible actor in films like Banaras but here, she is reduced to a bumbling, irksome Instagrammer who makes only bad choices. It isn’t that this half of the film isn’t riddled with problems and silly contrivances, but they are largely passable. Regardless, the sporting moments salvage the first half.

Watch: