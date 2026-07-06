From Happy to Ghilli: How re-releases became south India's post-pandemic theatre trend

Nearly 20 years after it first hit theatres, Happy has once again found an audience in Kerala. The Malayalam-dubbed version of the Allu Arjun-starrer recently returned to cinemas in a remastered 4K format, drawing crowds that, according to industry observers, outperformed several new Malayalam releases.



For many, it was a nostalgic revisit. For others, particularly Gen Z audiences, it was the first chance to experience the film on the big screen. But Happy's success is also part of a much larger story unfolding across south India.



From Vijay's Ghilli in Tamil Nadu to Mahesh Babu's Murari and Athadu in the Telugu states, film re-releases have emerged as one of the most visible post-pandemic trends in theatres. As theatres struggle with inconsistent performances from new releases, exhibitors and distributors are increasingly turning to old blockbusters to fill seats and keep screens active.

Kerala-based film analyst Suresh Shenoy says he did not anticipate the scale of Happy's re-release success. "I expected a regular re-release response because Happy was a big hit in Kerala when it first released. But this was unexpected," he says.

According to him, the film benefited from multiple factors: Allu Arjun's already established fan base in Kerala, which strengthened after Pushpa 1 and Pushpa 2, nostalgia among older viewers, and younger audiences watching the film in theatres for the first time.

"Gen Z would have seen the film on television or OTT, but not in theatres. The remastered 4K visuals and enhanced sound gave them an entirely new experience," Suresh says.



The success of Happy, however, does not mean every old film can repeat the feat. "Not every re-release will be received like this," Suresh adds.

Understanding the economics

While nostalgia remains central to the re-release phenomenon, industry insiders say economics play an equally important role. Across south India, theatre owners are navigating an uncertain exhibition market where many new films struggle to sustain long theatrical runs. Re-releases are a lower-risk option as they require less investment while attracting audiences to films that are already popular.



Balagovind Raju, the owner of Sudarshan Cinemas, a popular theatre in Telangana, believes the biggest attraction is certainty. "The number one takeaway is the surety of a good time," he says.

"When you're taking your family or parents to a new film, there's always uncertainty. With a re-release, that hesitation disappears because people already know they're going to enjoy it. It's the bankability of re-releases that also matters. Even though these films are available on OTT and YouTube, people still want to watch them together in theatres."

Still, Balagovind stresses that re-releases remain a small segment of the exhibition business. "A re-release generates only around one-tenth of the revenue of a new Telugu film. If a major new release opens in 100 theatres, a re-release may only get 10 or 12 screens."

Single screens get a boost

Perhaps nowhere has the re-release trend had a more visible impact than in single screen theatres. Unlike multiplexes, single screens have long been associated with fan celebrations, firecrackers, dancing, and cheering. That atmosphere has naturally suited re-released movies.

"People get that stadium-like feeling in single screens," says Balagovind Raju. "That's why they prefer watching re-releases there. Revenue-wise, re-releases have definitely helped single screens."

Film analyst Sreedhar Pillai says the connection between re-releases and single screens is deeply rooted in Tamil cinema's fan culture. "Single screens are where hero worship started. They are like temples for audiences who are the fans of mass heroes," he says.

Tamil Nadu had nearly 2,000 single-screen theatres between the 1960s and early 80s. While many have disappeared because of rising costs and the growth of multiplexes, those that remain focus only on big-star films.

"These theatres can accommodate the kind of celebrations that multiplexes simply cannot. Fans burst crackers, dance, and celebrate. There are damages, but single screens are built for that kind of audience," says Sreedhar.

Kerala, however, presents a different picture. According to Suresh, single screens there have adapted rather than disappeared. "Kerala is different from other southern states. Many single screens have converted into two or three-screen complexes and continue to operate effectively."

For audiences too, these theatres often make economic sense. Tickets are generally more affordable than premium multiplexes, and a visit to a neighbourhood single screen often comes without the higher spending associated with multiplex food and beverages, making re-releases an accessible outing for families and fan groups.

The value of star vehicles

Across all states, one common thread emerges: re-releases work best when attached to major stars. In Tamil Nadu, Vijay's Ghilli remains the benchmark. "It was the most successful re-release in Tamil," says Sreedhar.



He says the trend is connected to the increasing gap between films starring top actors. "Earlier, stars like Rajinikanth or Vijay would have one or two releases every year. Now the gap between star films is often 18 months or more." That gap, he says, has created space for the return of older blockbusters.

Yet, Sreedhar believes the trend may already be slowing down. "Too many re-releases happened, and the market got saturated. In my opinion, this is just a passing phenomenon."

Kerala too has seen only a handful of genuine successes. According to Suresh, Mohanlal's Spadikam brought in the trend, followed by successful re-releases of Manichithrathazhu, Ravanaprabhu, and Chotta Mumbai. Interestingly, the successful re-releases starred Mohanlal. "It's not just because of his fan following," Suresh says. "Those films also had good content."

In Telangana, birthdays of stars have become major occasions for re-releases. "It started with Mahesh Babu's films for his birthday celebrations," says Balagovind. "Then other stars followed." Among the biggest surprises, he says, was the re-release of Prabhas' Darling. "That re-release blew our minds. It performed almost like a new release."

Technology and a younger audience

Re-releases are driven not just by nostalgia—younger audiences are now their biggest consumers. Sreedhar estimates that nearly 80% of audiences attending Tamil re-releases are young people. "The songs, action sequences, and Vijay-Trisha chemistry in Ghilli worked wonderfully with younger audiences. No film can work today without youth support."

Suresh makes a similar observation in Kerala. "Gen Z may have seen these films on television, but not inside theatres. The theatrical experience itself is new to them."

Both analysts also point to another factor: technology. The widespread restoration of classics into 4K with upgraded sound has transformed how audiences experience familiar films. "It is very, very important," says Sreedhar. "I watched the remastered version of Ghilli, and it was really good." Suresh agrees. "That is exactly why people are coming back. They want to watch these films in better quality than before."

Despite the enthusiasm, none of the experts interviewed believe re-releases can replace new films. Sreedhar argues that re-releases have created their own market of audience rather than competing with fresh releases. "The audiences for new films and re-releases are different. New films that are not doing well are not the reason behind re-releases."

Balagovind sees them as complementary. "They're like a second fiddle. If every new release performed exceptionally well throughout the year, re-releases probably wouldn't receive this much attention." Suresh believes producers now see re-releases primarily as a way to monetise their film libraries. "It's a monetisation process more than anything else."

For now, however, the phenomenon shows little sign of disappearing. But then also several Malayalam classics are already lined up for theatrical runs, while Telugu star birthdays continue to anchor annual re-release calendars.

Whether audiences return for nostalgia, fan celebrations, or simply the assurance of a good time, one thing is clear: in the post-pandemic theatre business, old films have found a new life on the big screen. And as long as they continue to fill seats, south Indian theatres are likely to keep reopening the vault.



This article was written by a student interning with TNM.