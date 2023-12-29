From Daredevil to Sapta Sagaradaache: TNM’s list of best Kannada movies of 2023

The vibrant landscape of Kannada cinema in 2023 has witnessed a delightful array of films that transcend traditional narratives, offering audiences a blend of laughter, revolution, and emotional depth. Here's a list of important Kannada movies released in 2023 that have left an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape:
19.20.21 – Director Mansore continues to shape the Kannada cinematic landscape with 19.20.21. Based on the real-life saga of journalist Vittala Malekudiya and his father Lingappa, this film is more than just a narrative—it's a voice that speaks truth to power. Mansore crafts a compelling tale representative of our times, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.
Daredevil Mustafa – Step back in time to the fictional town of Abachur with Daredevil Mustafa, a coming-of-age drama that defies stereotypes with finesse. Mustafa, the lone Muslim student in an all-Hindu college, is not just challenging norms; he's bidding them a hilarious farewell. Hold your laughter because Mustafa's wit and charisma steal the spotlight, turning college life into a riot of friendships, insecurities, and serious antics. Brace yourselves; Musthafa is the daredevil here to stay.
Daredevil Mustafa is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Tagaru Palya – Tagaru Palya emerges as a flavourful treat that blends laughter with the richness of rural life. The film skillfully weaves humour into its narrative, delivering a side-splitting experience. As the title suggests, Tagaru Palya (mutton curry) isn't just a dish made from sheep meat; it's a cinematic feast that serves up rural comedy-drama at its finest. With a perfect mix of wit, heart, and a touch of societal commentary, Tagaru Palya invites audiences to savour the joyous journey of laughter.
Tagaru Palya is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Hostel Hudguru Bekagiddare – For fans of college-themed comedies, debutant Nithin Krishnamurthy's Hostel Hudguru Bekagiddare is a must-watch. A nod to films like Kirik Party, this movie takes a unique approach by being entirely shot using a handheld camera. Set in Thunga Boys Hostel, the storyline unfolds in a chaotic ride involving students, a dead body, and the eve of an important exam. Get ready for hilarious one-liners that will transport you back to good old college days.
Hostel Hudguru Bekagiddare is streaming on Zee 5.
Kousalya Supraja Rama – Director Shashank's Kousalya Supraja Rama isn't just a movie; it's a revolution in Kannada cinema. Shashank challenges societal norms with a delicate touch, offering a mirror that reflects the intricacies of relationships and the profound impact of personal growth. If you're craving a cinematic journey that defies expectations and tugs at the heartstrings, this is not just a movie—it's a celebration of love, life, and breaking free from conventionality.
Kousalya Supraja Rama is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A and Side B – Hemanth M Rao and Gundu Shetty craft an emotional masterpiece with Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, unfolding its narrative intricacies across two compelling parts. In Side A, Rakshit and Rukmini Vasanth breathe life into the poignant love story of Manu and Priya, evoking a powerful blend of warmth and sorrow. Rakshit's expressive portrayal, harmonised with Charan Raj's soulful music, amplifies the emotional depth of the narrative. Transitioning seamlessly to Side B, Chaithra Achar's Surabhi introduces a new dimension, weaving a tale of revenge and retribution, while Rukmini Vasanth's portrayal of Priya continues to captivate hearts. The movie offers an emotionally resonant journey that transcends conventional storytelling, leaving an enduring impression on the canvas of Kannada cinema.
Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.