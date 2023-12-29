From Daredevil to Sapta Sagaradaache: TNM’s list of best Kannada movies of 2023

The vibrant landscape of Kannada cinema in 2023 has witnessed a delightful array of films that transcend traditional narratives, offering audiences a blend of laughter, revolution, and emotional depth. Here's a list of important Kannada movies released in 2023 that have left an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape:

19.20.21 – Director Mansore continues to shape the Kannada cinematic landscape with 19.20.21. Based on the real-life saga of journalist Vittala Malekudiya and his father Lingappa, this film is more than just a narrative—it's a voice that speaks truth to power. Mansore crafts a compelling tale representative of our times, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.