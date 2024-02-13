Five best Malayalam horror films in the past five years

If there is one genre in which Malayalam cinema – or Indian cinema in general – has often fallen behind, it’s good old horror. Even as a handful of successful and critically acclaimed horror movies stand out amongst the masses, the industry has generally struggled to build well-written films that are both scary and rewatchable. Notably, this very dearth has also pushed filmmakers to constantly reinvent the genre itself, especially in the past few years, leaving in its trail some horror films that are truly original and fear-inducing while also being of substance.

One of the most anticipated Malayalam movies of 2024 is Rahul Sadasivan’s Mammootty-starrer Bramayugam, which is gearing up for release on February 15. The film is said to follow Thevan (Arjun Ashokan), a folk singer of the lowered Paanan caste, who has a fateful encounter with an aged feudal lord (Mammootty) while escaping slavery. The film’s trailer, set against stunning black-and-white visuals and featuring Mammootty with a shadowy aura of dark magic, has already ignited the internet.