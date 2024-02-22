Family review: Don Palathara’s chilling film lays bare how society protects predators

More chilling than Sony’s predatory behaviour, however, is how smoothly his secret is protected by those around him. You wait for the moment of discovery, the explosion that you’re sure it will set off. But, that’s not where the film takes us. The static shots build tension within the viewer, and it is also perhaps indicative of how the characters will respond to what they’re hearing. They’d rather not disturb the stillness of their community. There’s too much at stake and so, the lambs must be led to slaughter.

Slowly, we realise just how many victims have been drawn into this leopard’s lair. There is no background music to manipulate our emotions this way or that – and that makes this macabre world all the more realistic. The winding roads and gorgeous greenery turn menacing as we grasp the depth of the rot beneath.

Divya Prabha is excellent in her role as Rani, small as it might be. The actor, who delivered a sterling performance in Ariyippu (2022), functions as the barely-beating conscience of the hamlet. It’s through tiny flickers in her expression that the viewer’s hope rises and dies. Mathew Thomas is also commendable as Sony’s younger brother, effectively bringing out one dynamic in front of the family and another when it’s just the two of them.

The chilling ending of the film offers no respite to the viewer, but again, it is through the staging that Don conveys everything he wants to say. God is well and truly dead.

Sowmya Rajendran writes on gender, culture, and cinema. She has written over 25 books, including a nonfiction book on gender for adolescents. She was awarded the Sahitya Akademi’s Bal Sahitya Puraskar for her novel Mayil Will Not Be Quiet in 2015.