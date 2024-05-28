Fahadh Faasil diagnosed with ADHD as an adult, actor reveals in public speech

Actor Fahadh Faasil has revealed that he was clinically diagnosed with ADHD or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder as a 41-year-old. ADHD is a neurodiverse condition that can severely impact a person’s education, work, relationships, and overall quality of life. It is usually diagnosed in childhood, and several adults who get a late diagnosis often face difficulties throughout their adulthood because of a lack of understanding of the condition. Fahadh’s comment in public about having ADHD is important to the conversation about neurodivergence in adults — which is usually dismissed by society.

The actor was speaking at the inauguration of the Peace Valley School, a school for disabled children in Kerala’s Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district. “When I reached here, Mr Sabith accompanied me while touring the facilities. There is a disorder called ADHD. I asked him if it was possible to cure ADHD. He told me it is easily curable if it is diagnosed during childhood. I asked him if it can be cured if diagnosed at 41,” he said, “I am clinically diagnosed with ADHD. Even if it’s not that big, I too have some traits of the disorder.”

It's important to note that ADHD cannot be cured, either in children or in adults, but can be managed with medication and therapy. It is a neurodivergence — a condition where a person’s brain functions differently from what is typically accepted as the average, or ‘neurotypical’ behaviour. Neurodivergent conditions like autism, ADHD, ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder), OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder), dyslexia, are not a measure of a person’s intelligence, but affect the person’s behaviour in ways that may not be suitable for the way the world functions. For instance, people with ADHD can have periods where they are unable to concentrate on the tasks they're expected to complete, and may have periods where they can complete a large amount of work in a short period of ‘hyperactivity’. They can also face executive dysfunction, where they're unable to do any work no matter how hard they try. It is considered a disability in several parts of the world, and people with ADHD require accommodations to succeed at educational institutions and workplaces like other disabled people do. However, this is not a legal mandate in India, and a lack of understanding of the condition leads society to label people with ADHD and other neurodivergence as ‘lazy’, insincere, or uncaring.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, ADHD is marked by an “ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development.”

Fahadh Faasil was last seen in Malayalam film Aavesham, where he plays the role of a local don in Bengaluru attempting to be friends with a group of college students. His portrayal of characters in Kumbalangi Nights, Pushpa, Joji, Maamannan, among other movies helped him achieve widespread recognition across India.