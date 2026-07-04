Explained: Why Idupu Kayitham triggered a Telangana-Andhra language debate

A few comments by internet trolls about the Telangana-based film Idupu Kayitham have snowballed into a Telangana-versus-Andhra language debate, reviving memories of the linguistic and cultural tensions that marked the years leading up to the bifurcation of the Telugu-speaking states. What began as the kind of spat usually confined to social media has now drawn political reactions, including from leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS).

Telangana Rakshana Sena founder-president Kalvakuntla Kavitha said those mocking the Telangana dialect should remember that such ridicule was one of the reasons behind the demand for a separate Telangana state.

Idupu Kayitham, a Telangana-specific term that roughly translates to “divorce document,” stars Priyadarshi and Nagadurga and was announced on June 25. The film is directed by Vamsi Reddy Dondapati and produced by Bunny Vas.

The title, rooted in Telangana’s dialect and culture, generated curiosity but also attracted sarcastic comments online. Some users claimed the film would need “subtitles” in Andhra Pradesh, asked whether it would be “dubbed in Telugu” or released in the “Telangana language,” while others even called for a boycott.

What began as social media trolling soon took a political turn. Several Telangana intellectuals organised a round-table conference, questioning whether the mockery was directed only at the Telangana dialect or also reflected a deeper disregard for the region’s history and identity.

Speaking at the event, veteran journalist and Telangana Aikya Karyacharana Samiti convenor Pasham Yadagiri said Telangana was “not fully liberated.”

“It is our illusion that we achieved a separate Telangana. Whichever party has been in power over the last 14 years has not worked for the people of Telangana, particularly the present government,” he said.

The controversy also comes against the backdrop of recent remarks by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan , who had asked, “Is Telangana your father’s property?” while criticising the Telangana government for denying permission for his party’s commemoration event in Hyderabad.

Following criticism from Telangana leaders, Pawan Kalyan later withdrew his remarks, clarifying that Telangana belongs to its people.

Responding to the latest controversy, Kavitha took a swipe at the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister.

“For those trolling that they do not understand the meaning of Idupu Kayitham, go ask cinema actor Pawan Kalyan. He will explain it. He knows the language well,” she said.

She also cautioned against mocking the Telangana dialect.

“For deriding our language, we fought and achieved separate Telangana. Do not make this mistake again. Let us respect each other’s language and culture and live together. Attempts to insult the Telangana language will not be tolerated,” she said.

Influencers and YouTubers deprived of content have also jumped into the fray, exacerbating the issue.

Meanwhile, the recent arrest of Hyderabad-based journalist K Venkatrami Reddy and Raavan on June 30, by the Andhra police, continues to create friction between Telangana and the Andhra leaders.

Condemning the arrest of Venkatrami Reddy, TRS chief Kavitha alleged that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was “bowing down” to Andhra Pradesh.

“Telangana Police cooperating in the arrest of journalist KV Reddy is a disgrace. While AP police were taking KV Reddy away, it was heartbreaking to see his wife and young children crying, yet Telangana police stopped them and cooperated with AP police—this is despicable. Why are the police here, who are cooperating in the arrest of Telangana journalists, remaining silent in the case of film actors who made comments calling Telangana separatism "grassroots Telangana ideology" and separating it from the roots? Why aren't actions being taken against them?” Kavitha wrote on X, adding, “The Telangana Chief Minister may bow down to AP, but Telangana journalists and people have no such need. We will not tolerate any attacks on Telangana intellectuals and journalists. KV Reddy must be released immediately. Telangana Raksha Sena will stand by KV Reddy's family.”