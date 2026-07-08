Explained: Why Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj was removed from OTT two days after release

Less than 48 hours after it quietly premiered on ZEE5, Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, disappeared from the streaming platform for viewers in India. The film had already spent years mired in a certification battle that ultimately led its makers to opt for a direct-to-OTT release. But bypassing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not guarantee an uninterrupted release.

Satluj was taken down following a government direction issued under the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

What happened?

Satluj was released on ZEE5 on July 3 after years of delays. By the evening of July 5, viewers reported that the film had vanished from the platform, with some saying they were unable to continue watching after it disappeared midway through their viewing.

In a statement, ZEE5 said the film would remain unavailable in India "until further notice" because of "current developments". While the platform did not explain what those developments were, it said it remained committed to bringing the film back through "due process".

The platform also defended the film, saying it stood firmly by Satluj and its "creative vision behind it".

A day later, PTI reported that the Union government had directed the streaming platform to remove the film, citing security concerns and obligations under the Information Technology Rules, 2021. According to the report, the government maintained that although films released directly on OTT platforms do not require certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), streaming services are still required to comply with legal directions issued under the IT Rules.

TNM has learnt that ZEE5 had acquired the film's streaming rights after its theatrical release remained stalled because of the certification dispute. Although the platform reportedly expected the film to remain available for at least a few days after its release due to the name change, pressure began mounting soon after it premiered.

ZEE5 initially resisted removing the film, maintaining that it would do so only upon receiving formal communication from the government. Once that communication arrived on Sunday, the platform took the film down. While the directive has not been made public, sources said it cited concerns related to national security and law and order.

The Union government has not publicly commented on the reported direction.

What is Satluj about?

Directed by Honey Trehan and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Satluj is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Khalra investigated allegations that thousands of unidentified people were secretly cremated in Punjab between 1984 and 1994, at the height of the state's insurgency. He alleged that many of those cremated had disappeared after being taken into police custody.

His investigation brought international attention to the issue.

In 1995, Khalra himself disappeared. He was later found to have been abducted and murdered. Several Punjab Police personnel were subsequently convicted for their role in the crime.

Why was the film delayed for so long?

The project has faced hurdles almost since it was completed in 2022.

It was originally titled Ghallughara, a Punjabi term associated with historic massacres of Sikhs. During the certification process, the CBFC directed the filmmakers to change the title. It was subsequently renamed Punjab '95, referring to the year Khalra disappeared.

The certification process became increasingly contentious.

According to the filmmakers, the CBFC initially suggested 21 cuts before a revised list reportedly expanded to 127 changes. Honey Trehan has said these included removing references to Khalra, Punjab, Indira Gandhi and altering scenes depicting alleged police brutality and making other changes that, in his view, undermined the story.

The filmmakers challenged the CBFC's demands before the Bombay High Court but later withdrew their petition and attempted to secure certification by accepting some of the requested changes. Honey has said that even then, the list of modifications continued to grow.

As the dispute dragged on, the film remained unreleased for nearly four years.

It was also withdrawn from its scheduled premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 while certification issues remained unresolved.

Why was it released on OTT without CBFC certification?

Under Indian law, films released in cinemas require certification from the CBFC.

However, films released exclusively on streaming platforms do not always need a CBFC approval.

Instead, OTT platforms operate under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, which require them to follow a code of ethics, age classification norms and government directions where applicable.

The makers therefore decided to skip a theatrical release and premiere the film directly on ZEE5 under a third title, Satluj.

On the day of its release, Honey said the version available on the platform was released "without any cuts or compromises", although the filmmakers had been unable to retain the title Punjab '95.

However, before the release, Diljit Dosanjh revealed that the team had deliberately avoided promoting the film because they feared publicity might prevent it from being released at all.

After the film was taken down, Diljit said, "What I had already expected is exactly what happened. I thought the film might get banned when [government] offices opened on Monday, but I didn't know it would happen as early as Sunday evening."

He added that despite the removal, he was relieved audiences had finally been able to watch the film after years of delays.

Meanwhile, Honey Trehan said he was shocked when he heard the news. Honey has consistently argued that the film tells the story of a documented human rights case and should not be treated differently from other politically sensitive films.