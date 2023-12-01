Explained: The Paruthiveeran row between producer Gnanavelraja and director Ameer

A 16-year-old film is at the centre of the latest controversy that has taken the Tamil film industry by storm. Directed by Ameer Sultan and produced by KE Gnanavelraja, Paruthiveeran (2007) marked the debut of actor Karthi, who starred alongside actor Priyamani in it. A decade and a half later, differences between its producer and director over the film’s funding has snowballed into a huge row. The financial allegations soon gave way for personal accusations against Ameer by Gnanavelraja, prompting several prominent film personalities to come out in support of the director. Through all this, the film’s hero Karthi and his brother actor Suriya have remained noticeably silent.

Paruthiveeran was an instant success when it was released in 2007. The film and the artistes earned several accolades, including Ananda Vikatan Cinema awards, Tamil Nadu state film awards, and the NETPAC (Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema) Award in the Berlin International Film Festival. Karthi won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in his debut film and Priyamani, the national award for best female actor.



Paruthiveeran’s producer Gnanavelraja under the banner of Studio Green. He was the producer of most films starring the brothers Suriya and Karthi. However, Paruthiveeran, which was released 15 years ago, has now left them in a dispute, with several contemporaries of Ameer expressing solidarity with him. So, what is the controversy about? Here is all that unfolded in the past week.