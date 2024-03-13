Ethical dilemmas mar To Kill a Tiger’s powerful story of a rape survivor’s courage

Warning: Contains spoilers

Since its nomination for the 2024 Oscars and release on Netflix in India, To Kill a Tiger has garnered awe for its rare story – a poor father in a Jharkhand village standing up for his 13-year-old daughter, as the criminal trial unfolds against her three rapists. The family’s harrowing experience, including the threats from the community and tribulations of the criminal justice system, are contrasted against the quiet but firm courage Ranjit and his daughter Kiran (a pseudonym the film uses for the teenage survivor) display. But even as a well-intentioned and powerful story, the film also raises serious questions about the ethics of filmmaking, and the seemingly empowered decisions made by survivors that defy protective laws.

In April 2017, Kiran was sexually assaulted by three boys at a family wedding. Her parents filed a police complaint the next day, defying the village’s belief that the matter should be solved “internally.” The infuriating “compromise” offered, backed by the local police, was for one of the assailants to marry Kiran. Ranjit and his wife Jaganti pursued criminal justice with the support of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Srijan Foundation. The documentary follows the family over three years, including their journey through a 14-month expedited trial.

Ranjit, the thin, soft-spoken father of Kiran and her siblings, is the clear protagonist in To Kill a Tiger. Ranjit speaks with simplicity and candour, standing by his resolve to support his daughter despite social and financial struggles.

The most distressing – and revealing – parts of the documentary are where we witness the conversations within the community about the incident. The emphasis on honour and compromise isn’t surprising, but the matter-of-fact way in which men and women alike make victim-shaming statements can be shaking. “They (Kiran’s family) also belong within this community, they must compromise for their own protection,” one resident says, for instance, alluding casually to the very real threats the family faced for continuing down the legal path. These scenes effectively deliver a sickening punch to the gut, revealing why sexual violence prevails and complaints are often subdued.

The most poignant scenes depict how the family’s grief and trauma co-exist with support and kinship. Kiran admits feeling like she was not a “good girl” and must have been “foolish” to be targeted. Ranjit expresses shame for failing to protect his family's “honour” and fear for their safety. But we also see the family experience lighter moments and talk about the assault almost in passing. It is heartening to see sexual violence not being framed as something that reduces her worth in her family’s eyes, something because of which she must now act meeker. Kiran wonders, for instance, how she would tell someone she falls in love with about what happened. Her concern reveals her internalised shame but she is also imagining falling in love, which speaks to the support and openness she received as every survivor should.