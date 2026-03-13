‘Enjoy Enjaami’ row returns: Still no credit, compensation, or royalties, Arivu says

The controversy regarding Tamil lyricist-rapper Arivu’s credits for ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ resurfaced on March 13. “The beat was sent to me. I wrote the lyrics, composed the main vocal melody and performed the song based on my own cultural history and lived experience,” Arivu said in a statement.

“Music is collaborative. But credit and compensation must also be fair,” he added.

‘Enjoy Enjaami’ was released in 2021 and performed by Arivu and playback singer Dhee. Arivu also wrote the lyrics. The track was composed by popular music director and Dhee’s father Santhosh Narayanan. It was released by Canada-based indie record label Maajja.

The same year, Arivu co-wrote ‘Neeye Oli’ along with Sri Lankan-Tamil hip-hop artist Shan Vicent de Paul for director Pa Ranjith’s Sarapatta Parambarai.

Controversy first erupted after Rolling Stone magazine featured only Dhee and Shan in their August 2021 cover story — largely crediting both of them for ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ and ‘Neeye Oli', respectively. Many in the anti-caste movement immediately pointed out that the article effectively erased the lived experiences of Arivu and his family. ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ honours Dalit indentured labourers forced to work on Sri Lankan tea plantations under colonial rule.

At the time, Ranjith, who is also Arivu’s mentor, called out Rolling Stone and Maajja for “ erasing ” Arivu.

Ranjith and Santhosh had previously worked together in Attakathi (2012), Madras (2014), Kabali (2016), Kaala (2018) and Sarpatta Parambarai. After the row, Ranjith has refused to associate with Santhosh. Music for his last two films – Natchathiram Nagargirathu (2022) and Thangalaan (2024) was composed by Tenma and GV Prakash, respectively.

In 2024, Santhosh threatened to sue Maajja for alleged failure to pay artists’ fees to him, Dhee, Arivu and others. The song currently has 521 million views on YouTube.

The issue was rekindled on March 13 this year after a political content creator – Arun Annow – accused Santhosh and Dhee of “stealing” the song from Arivu.