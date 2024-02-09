Eagle review: Great action sequences can’t save this hollow Ravi Teja film

Coming to the women in Eagle, Kavya Thapar appears in a brief role, but this portion makes you wonder how an independent, self-aware woman starts admiring a stalker. She develops an intense love for him without even meeting him in person, and they get married. And as you may have guessed it, Kavya’s character Rachana is nothing more than a mere plot device to take the story forward.

Karthik also furthers the dangerous stereotype of placing Muslim characters as terrorists. Even if these characters are terrorists by action, irrespective of their religion, the characterisation lacks any layer. They come across as trivial, using empty threats that are at best laughable.

Ravi Teja is adequate in both the roles of Eagle and Sahadev. He makes a convincing performance by using his voice modulation for us to distinguish between the two characters. As journalist Nalini Anupama fits in the part. Navdeep just becomes a tool to elevate Ravi Teja for most of the film, but his character becomes memorable briefly when we get to his past. Avasarala Srinivas, who appears as a RAW agent, is under-utilised. Actor Madhoo Bala too is wasted in the film.

The run-time of Eagle is 2 hours 40 minutes, but it could have ended in an hour if the fillers were done away with and the story was presented in a more linear format. Eagle has a wafer-thin plot with some terrible dialogues inspired by the Mahabharata, in an attempt to elevate the lead character as a legend. In the post-climax, it is revealed that there is a second part to Eagle. Why make two parts of a film when you can make one crisp film with decent content?

