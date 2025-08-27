Dr Biju’s Papa Buka becomes Papua New Guinea’s first-ever Oscar submission

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a landmark cultural moment, Papua New Guinea has officially selected Papa Buka, a feature film directed by acclaimed Indian filmmaker Dr Bijukumar Damodaran (Dr Biju), as its first-ever submission to the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film, co-produced by filmmaker Pa Ranjith and shot entirely in Papua New Guinea, follows an ageing war veteran named Papa Buka. It explores how Papa guides two Indian historians in uncovering untold World War II stories that connect India and Papua New Guinea.

“This is a historic moment for Papua New Guinea cinema. Papa Buka embodies our stories, our traditions, and our artistic voice, and we are proud to present it to the world through the Academy Awards platform,” said Papua New Guinea Oscar Selection Committee Chairman Dr Don Niles. Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Beldon Norman Namah, added that the recognition would give a major boost to the country’s emerging film industry.

The Oscar submission announcement was made at a press conference in Port Moresby by Norman Namah, National Cultural Commission Executive Director Steven Enomb Kilanda, and Dr Don Niles. The submission coincides with Papua New Guinea’s golden jubilee of independence in 2025, making the recognition especially symbolic.

Dr Biju, a three-time Indian National Award-winning director, expressed his gratitude. “We are deeply humbled and honoured by this privilege to represent Papua New Guinea on the Oscar platform, and we dedicate this recognition to the resilience, creativity, and cultural heritage of its people,” he said. He also noted the rare honour of being the first Indian filmmaker to direct a film representing another country at the Oscars.