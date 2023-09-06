Divya Spandana slams ‘irresponsible’ reports that claimed she died

Within a span of few minutes on Wednesday, September 6, social media and a few Tamil television channels were abuzz with the false news that popular actor Divya Spandana, known by her screen name Ramya, passed away due to a cardiac arrest. The information seems to have been taken from the social media page of a PRO, who later deleted his post. TNM contacted Divya herself, to find that the news was completely false and baseless. Divya is currently in Europe and is expected to return to Bengaluru tomorrow to resume shooting. Meanwhile, several news outlets broadcast the news without confirmation.

“I am shocked at the irresponsible reporting. It reflects on the times we are living in.

I don’t even know how to react to this. What am I to say? ‘I’m alive’ !! I’m now having to give quotes that I am alive. So bizarre. And between it’s happened twice before- just to get a reaction from me because TRP comes so cheap. At least I got a glimpse of what would happen if I really did die,” Divya told TNM.