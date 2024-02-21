Director Selvaraghavan clarifies he did not write script for Dhanush’s Raayan

Amid speculations that Dhanush’s 50th film Raayan is a shelved project written by his brother and director Selvaraghavan, the filmmaker has clarified that Raayan is entirely Dhanush’s work. Denying that Raayan is based on his script, Selvaraghavan said neither the script belonged to him nor he was involved in its writing in any capacity.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 20, Selvaragahavan said, “Friends , heard reports that I have written the script for D 50 RAAYAN. I clarify that I have NOTHING to do with RAAYAN’ s script or scripting process. It’s purely @dhanushkraja s dream script and now he has made it in to his own film. I am merely an actor in this project.” (sic)

Raayan is Dhanush’s upcoming film. Besides acting in the film, he has also written it and directed it.