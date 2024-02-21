Director Selvaraghavan clarifies he did not write script for Dhanush’s Raayan

Amid speculations that Dhanush’s 50th film Raayan is a shelved project written by his brother and director Selvaraghavan, the filmmaker has clarified that Raayan is entirely Dhanush’s work. Denying that Raayan is based on his script, Selvaraghavan said neither the script belonged to him nor he was involved in its writing in any capacity.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 20, Selvaragahavan said, “Friends , heard reports that I have written the script for D 50 RAAYAN. I clarify that I have NOTHING to do with RAAYAN’ s script or scripting process. It’s purely @dhanushkraja s dream script and now he has made it in to his own film. I am merely an actor in this project.” (sic)
Raayan is Dhanush’s upcoming film. Besides acting in the film, he has also written it and directed it.
This is not the first time that Dhanush has directed a film. In 2017, he directed Pa Pandi with actor Rajkiran and Revathy. He also makes a brief appearance in the film. Dhanush is also directing another film Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, a love story. His production house Wunderbar Films is producing the movie.
The first look of Raayan was released recently. Along with Dhanush, the film also stars actors Kalidas Jayaram and Sundeep Kishan. AR Rahman is composing the music. Following the film’s poster release, many speculated that Raayan is based on the script of Selvaraghavan’s dropped project which he was supposed to make with Ajith, Dhanush, and Bharath.
Raayan, which is produced by Sun Pictures, will be released in three languages–Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Dhanush was last seen in director Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller, which received mostly poor reviews from the critics and audience alike.