Director Jeo Baby to sue college that cancelled his event over ‘moral reasons’

Malayalam film director Jeo Baby took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 6 to express his protest against the students union and management of Farook College in Kerala’s Kozhikode for cancelling an event to which he was invited as a guest. The college’s film club allegedly cancelled the programme since the filmmaker’s statements were not in line with “the moral values of the college”. The director said he would move legally against the college if he did not get an explanation from them.

The event was the film club inauguration and had been planned for Tuesday. The topic for Jeo’s speech was ‘Subtle politics of present day Malayalam cinema’. In a video captioned ‘My protest’, the director said he felt insulted and would file a case against the college.

“I reached Kozhikode to attend the event. The very morning of the event a teacher who was the coordinator of the programme called to notify me that the event was cancelled. She did not even give me a valid reason for the sudden cancellation,” Jeo explained in the video, citing that announcements and posters for the event with his name had already been released on social media by then.