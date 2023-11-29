Dhruva Natchathiram will soon see light of day, says director Gautham Menon

After the release of Dhruva Natchathiram was delayed again last week , the film’s director Gautham Vasudev Menon thanked fans for their support and promised that the film would be out soon. In a statement issued on November 28, GVM said, “As we navigate these final stages, we eagerly anticipate the day we can share our creation with you. The film will soon see the light of the day and we can't wait to embark on this cinematic journey of John and Team Basement together with you.” The last line refers to the character of John, a covert ops specialist played by the film’s star Vikram. In the film, John leads an undercover team called The Basement.

The film was originally supposed to be released in 2017. However, the project was embroiled in several financial issues leading to its inordinate delay. Two cases were also filed against GVM in connection with the film, and the Madras High Court had instructed the director to pay back an amount of Rs 2 crore to the production house All In Pictures before 10.30 am on November 24 to release the film. But the director was unable to make the payment in time.

Opening up about the delay, GVM said, “When we announced the release date as November 24, we tried moving mountains to make it happen. We would be lying if we said we're not disappointed with not being able to meet the date. This note is to assure the audience that we've not given up on the film. We are doing everything within our power and beyond to cross these hurdles and get Dhruva Natchathiram out in theatres for you.”