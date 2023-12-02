Dhootha review: This supernatural thriller on paid media is too quaint to be incisive

Naga Chaitanya’s Sagar becomes increasingly despicable as the story unfolds, and to the actor’s credit, he doesn’t pull back from underlining just how unethical he can be. The scene between Sagar and Amrutha (Prachi Desai) at the hospital is one such instance where the viewer feels compelled to give Sagar a solid thumping. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Sagar’s heavily pregnant wife, Priya, a journalist who is currently on a break. The actor is convincing in her role but needed more to work with. The series hardly explores the layers in her character when there is plenty of potential to do so.

The spirit in Dhootha is highly principled and ethical – and yet, the deaths caused by it are far from deserving. Multiple children are crushed to death, and there’s even a foetus (shown in graphic detail) that isn’t allowed to survive for the spirit to prove its point. Kind of hard to empathise with such malevolence, no? This contradiction is explained away as the targets not caring for the families of others either, but if there’s no difference between the spirit and the horrible people, what is the argument? Violence can be used effectively to instill fear in the audience. The best films and series of this genre, though, understand that depicting brutality sparingly and in meaningful contexts allows the audience to imagine much worse. Dhootha goes overboard with the violence because it can – and this doesn’t help its cause.

Set in rainy Visakhapatnam, Dhootha carries a mood of impending doom throughout the episodes. The blue tint of the frames and the background score set up the slow-paced suspense, but the writing falls short. Revelations are made like information dumps when it would have been more interesting to work clues into the screenplay, giving a chance for the viewer to arrive at the truth along with the protagonist. For example, the long flashback is narrated as part of a conversation – and this becomes tedious when the viewer is one step ahead of the protagonist and has already figured out that such and such character holds the key to the secret. Some important plot threads are left hanging. One episode, for instance, ends with the death of a significant, well-known character, but nobody seems remotely interested in investigating the bizarre nature of their passing. There’s zero media interest in what would be treated as a sensational death in the real world, and even the police don’t seem all that interested.

Dhootha benefits from the strong performances of its cast, including Pasupathy, Rohini, Ravindra Vijay, and others. But the series struggles to stay afloat after a couple of episodes, becoming monotonous despite the shock value scenes it throws at us. Honestly, a prime-time TV news debate is far more horrifying.

Sowmya Rajendran writes on gender, culture, and cinema. She has written over 25 books, including a nonfiction book on gender for adolescents. She was awarded the Sahitya Akademi’s Bal Sahitya Puraskar for her novel Mayil Will Not Be Quiet in 2015.