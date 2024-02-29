Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child

Sharing a pink and blue pastel ecard with doodles of baby onesies, booties, lollipops, and tiny balloons on it, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have confirmed to the world what their fans have been speculating for weeks — they are expecting their first child together. The star couple took to social media on Thursday, February 29, to announce that the baby is expected to arrive by September 2024.

The news was met with an outpouring of love and wishes from friends, fans, and well-wishers, with the post on Instagram garnering nearly 14 lakh likes within an hour of being shared online. Fellow Bollywood stars were also quick to shower the couple with well wishes, with actors including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Richa Chadha, Radhika Madan, and Patralekha sending their love to the soon-to-be parents.