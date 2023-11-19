Deepika, dad Prakash Padukone, Ranveer head to Ahmedabad for World Cup final

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday was spotted at the Kalina airport, here, along with her father Prakash Padukone, as they head to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to cheer for team India in the final match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

India will meet Australia for the second time in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium.

In the video, we can see Deepika donning a blue jersey paired with blue denims. She has tied her hair in a ponytail and completed the look with sunglasses.