Decades-old Tamil movies are re-releasing and film buffs are thrilled

Low ticket prices, predictability, and virality on social media

The pricing of the tickets has also played a role in getting people to rewatch older movies in the theatres. Moviegoers told TNM that most theatres did not charge more than Rs 50 for some screenings while others were as low as Rs 100-Rs 120. Compared to theatres that charge as high as Rs 250 for movie tickets, re-releases seem a more viable option for film buffs who want a theatrical experience of their favourite movies.

Social media also plays a major role in ensuring the re-releases are a major hit in the state. Often, people record themselves singing and/or dancing in the theatres or cheering for their favourite scenes from these movies, which become viral on social media. This spurs more people to visit theatres and experience it for themselves. Vignesh, a 26-year-old media professional from Chennai who re-watched Mayakkam Enna in the theatre, said that videos of people singing along to popular songs in the movies went viral on social media, making everyone want to watch the screening in theatres. He said, “These videos also end up being a form of marketing for theatres as it makes these experiences mainstream where everyone wants to experience it.”

Surya Chidambaram also agreed that social media helped draw crowds to Kamala Cinemas and other theatres re-releasing movies. He said, “Re-releases without social media would have been a flop show. Regarding re-releases, people enjoy what comes along with the movie - the music, singing along, dancing, the fun and the ability to document and share it on social media. This translates into business for us as well.”

One also wonders why people might be willing to spend money on movies where the audience knows what happens and is easily available for streaming on OTT platforms. For Mona, it was this predictability that pushed her to rewatch these films in the theatre. She said, “I know I am now going to gamble my money like I would with a new film. I know what I am paying for and I know my money will not go to waste. When my friend and I watched Vaaranam Aayiram, he did not want to watch the last scene where Krishnan (Suriya) is diagnosed with cancer and eventually dies. Since we knew what was coming, we left the theatre before the movie got too sad.”

How did the crowd react to ‘love failure’ songs?

Most of the re-released movies are at least a decade old, and some had ‘love failure’ songs (3, Mayakkam Enna, Vaarnam Aayiram) derogatory to women. Other movies like Pudhupettai had scenes where sexual assault survivors were victim-blamed and where the hero forcibly marries the female protagonist. While such scenes and songs might not be as prominent in Tamil movies as in the previous decade, they still elicited cheers, agreement and celebration during the re-releases.