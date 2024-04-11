DeAr review: GV Prakash’s relationship drama is light-hearted but has little depth

Meanwhile, Aishwarya nails the role of Deepika almost effortlessly. She is spirited, emotional, and not ready to go down without a fight. Whether it is trying to convince Arjun to see a psychiatrist over his sleeping problem or standing up for herself even when experiencing inner turmoil, Aishwarya is a pleasure to watch on screen.

One of the biggest strengths of the film is how rooted in reality the familial relationships and conflicts are. Arjun’s family is dysfunctional and DeAr does not shy away from showing it in all its ugliness. The film also looks at why Saravanan is controlling and makes decisions on behalf of the entire family and why Arjun is a light sleeper. However, these aspects are dealt in a superficial manner over a conversation and the film could have benefitted from a more in-depth exploration.

The wacky background music – composed by GV Prakash himself – especially when Arjun realises that his wife is a heavy snorer and when his friends make fun of his quirks adds to the film’s wittiness. The humour, even when it borders on sexual innuendo, is not crass and garners laughs from the audience.

The women characters in the film do come off as slightly disappointing. While Deepika, Lakshmi, and Kalpana, Saravanan’s wife, have minds of their own, they are shown to be tolerant of petulant behaviour from their male counterparts. The film tries to score progressive brownie points but ends up contradicting itself. For instance, there is an emotionally charged scene where Lakshmi calls out Saravanan’s controlling behaviour and questions whether he knows anything about Kalpana and her writing aspirations. Two scenes later, after a tearful apology from Saravanan, Kalpana happily tells the family how her husband is now “letting her” publish her short stories.

Similarly, for a movie that takes an excellent stance on women’s bodily autonomy and shows househusbands in a positive light (probably a first in Tamil cinema), there is also a drunk Arjun singing a song deriding wives and women (an age old tradition in Tamil cinema). There were also a few unnecessary digs taken at feminism and feminist women that added little value to the plot.