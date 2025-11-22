Darshan’s The Devil to release on December 11 amid ongoing murder trial

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The makers of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s upcoming film The Devil have announced a new release date, December 11, even as the actor continues to remain in judicial custody in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The Prakash Veer-directed action drama was earlier slated for December 12. Producers said the date was advanced by a day after requests from fans. The team confirmed that post-production work is progressing as planned. The film features Darshan alongside Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, and others.