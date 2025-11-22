Darshan’s The Devil to release on December 11 amid ongoing murder trial

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
The makers of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s upcoming film The Devil have announced a new release date, December 11, even as the actor continues to remain in judicial custody in the Renukaswamy murder case.
The Prakash Veer-directed action drama was earlier slated for December 12. Producers said the date was advanced by a day after requests from fans. The team confirmed that post-production work is progressing as planned. The film features Darshan alongside Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, and others.
Darshan has been lodged in jail since August, after the Supreme Court cancelled the interim bail earlier granted to him. He was first arrested in June 2024, when Bengaluru police accused him and several associates of abducting and assaulting 33-year-old Renukaswamy from Chitradurga, whose body was later found in Bengaluru.
Investigators have said the assault and murder were carried out in a shed in the city, and that the body was later disposed of in a canal. The incident came to light when security staff of a nearby apartment complex noticed the body being dragged by stray dogs.