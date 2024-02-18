Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at the age of 19

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of young Babita in the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal in 2016, has passed away at the age of 19. According to media reports, Suhani died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on the morning of Saturday, February 17, after battling a rare autoimmune condition called dermatomyotisis.

Aamir Khan played a former wrestler who trains his two girls in the sport despite social stigma in Dangal, which was based on the real life story of the Phogat sisters. Suhani played the younger version of the younger sister Babita Phogat in the film. Aamir Khan Productions, which funded the film, condoled the death of Suhani.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away," said the statement. "Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani."

"Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace,” the statement said.