Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at the age of 19

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of young Babita in the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal in 2016, has passed away at the age of 19. According to media reports, Suhani died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on the morning of Saturday, February 17, after battling a rare autoimmune condition called dermatomyotisis.
Aamir Khan played a former wrestler who trains his two girls in the sport despite social stigma in Dangal, which was based on the real life story of the Phogat sisters. Suhani played the younger version of the younger sister Babita Phogat in the film. Aamir Khan Productions, which funded the film, condoled the death of Suhani.
"We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away," said the statement. "Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani."
"Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace,” the statement said.
A Faridabad girl, Suhani appeared in a few ad commercials after acting in Dangal, but then she moved away from show biz, wanting to focus on studies. Two months ago, she was afflicted by dermatomyositis, an inflammatory disease that weakens the muscles. Her father Puneet Bhatnagar told the media that Suhani’s hands began swelling and they had taken her to several doctors before she was diagnosed with dermatomyotisis. As part of her treatment at AIIMS, she was given steroids, but these affected her immune system and weakened her so much that she started finding it impossible to breathe. Suhani developed infections and her body began producing fluids. Puneet said that her lungs were affected in the end.
Director of Dangal Nitesh Tiwari expressed his shock over Suhani's death. "Suhani's passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My deepest condolences to her family," he said.
Both the Phogat sisters on whom the film was based also expressed their grief at the sudden passing of Suhani. “I can't believe it. I am shocked by the news," Babitha Phogat wrote on social media, adding: "May her family and fans have the courage to bear the loss in this hour of grief."
Her final rites, according to reports, will take place in Faridabad's Ajronda crematorium.
(With inputs from IANS)