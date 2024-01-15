Flix

Critics Choice Awards: ‘Oppenheimer’ wins big with 8 honours, ‘Barbie’ follows with 6

The Critics Choice Awards were concluded recently, and ‘Oppenheimer’ was the big winner at the ceremony.
IANS

It took home eight trophies including best picture, director (Christopher Nolan) and supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.). ‘Barbie’ followed with six wins, including best comedy and best song, reports Variety.

The ceremony shook up the awards race, handing best actress to Emma Stone (‘Poor Things’) and best actor to Paul Giamatti (‘The Holdovers’).

As per Variety, there were fewer surprises on the television side, as ‘The Bear’, ‘Succession’ and ‘Beef’ won big, each taking multiple acting awards and winning best comedy series, drama series and limited series, respectively.

The Bear’ and ‘Beef’ each took home four awards, and 'Succession' landed three. Chelsea Handler hosted the Sunday night ceremony, broadcast live on the CW and held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar. Harrison Ford accepted the career achievement award, and America Ferrera was honoured with the SeeHer Award.

Here’s the list of winners:

Best Actor: Paul Giamatti for ‘The Holdovers

Best Actress: Emma Stone for ‘Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. for ‘Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph for ‘The Holdovers

Best Young Actor/Actress: Dominic Sessa for ‘The Holdovers

Best Acting Ensemble: ‘Oppenheimer

Best Director: Christopher Nolan for ‘Oppenheimer

Best Original Screenplay: ‘Barbie

Best Adapted Screenplay: ‘American Fiction

Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema for ‘Oppenheimer

Best Production Design: Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer for ‘Barbie

Best Editing: Jennifer Lame for ‘Oppenheimer

Best Costume Design: Jacqueline Durran for ‘Barbie

Best Hair and Makeup: ‘Barbie

Best Visual Effects: ‘Oppenheimer

Best Comedy: ‘Barbie

Best Animated Feature: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film: ‘Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Song: ‘I’m Just Ken

Best Score: Ludwig Goransson for ‘Oppenheimer

Television:

Best Drama Series: ‘Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Kieran Culkin for ‘Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook for ‘Succession

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup for ‘The Morning Show

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki for ‘The Crown

Best Comedy Series: ‘The Bear

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White for ‘The Bear

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri for ‘The Bear

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach for ‘The Bear

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Meryl Streep for ‘Only Murders in the Building

Best Limited Series: ‘Beef

Best Movie Made for Television: Quiz Lady

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Steven Yeun for ‘Beef

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ali Wong for ‘Beef

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Jonathan Bailey for ‘Fellow Travelers

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Maria Bello for ‘Beef

Best Foreign Language Series: ‘Lupin

Best Animated Series: ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Best Talk Show: ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Comedy Special: John Mulaney for ‘Baby J

