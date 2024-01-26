Condolences pour in for Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter Bhavatharani

Condolences are pouring in for musician and singer Bhavatharani, Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter, who passed away on January 25 battling liver cancer. Bhavatharani had been receiving treatment at an Ayurvedic center in Sri Lanka. She is survived by her husband R Sabariraj. Tamil cinema personalities and politicians have been offering their condolences to the grieving family.

Tamil Nadu cabinet minister and actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “She had through her individual talent built up a fan base of her own. Her death is a great loss to the Tamil cinema world. I offer my condolences to her father Ilaiyaraaja, her brothers Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja, the rest of her family and friends.”