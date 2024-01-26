Condolences pour in for Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter Bhavatharani

Condolences are pouring in for musician and singer Bhavatharani, Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter, on January 25 battling liver cancer. Bhavatharani had been receiving treatment at an Ayurvedic center in Sri Lanka. She is survived by her husband R Sabariraj. Tamil cinema personalities and politicians have been offering their condolences to the grieving family.
Tamil Nadu cabinet minister and actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “She had through her individual talent built up a fan base of her own. Her death is a great loss to the Tamil cinema world. I offer my condolences to her father Ilaiyaraaja, her brothers Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja, the rest of her family and friends.”
In honour of Bhavatharani, DMK MP Kanimozhi shared an unreleased song based on her poem ‘Ammavin Vasanai’ (the scent of my mother) which was composed by Ilaiyaraaja and sung by Bhavatharani.
Actor and director Revathi took to Instagram to recall the time Bhavatharani composed the music for her film Mitr, My Friend (2002). “So many memories are flooding in about Bhavatharini… Just felt like sharing that Bhavata got Hariharanji, Bombay Jayshree, Vasundara and Sunita Sarathy to sing in Mitr my friend. The way she would communicate to each of them was with such confidence. When we had the first screening of the film we invited Raja Sir and he came to watch the work of his daughter… the words of a proud father “nalla pannirrukka”. Bhavatha could not stop smiling… then I came to know that Raja sir very rarely watched films, this he came only to hear his favourite daughter’s music!!! I witnessed one of the most unforgettable father daughter moments. I pray that God gives this father the strength to bear his daughter’s loss”
Actor and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Hassan said that, “I am mind blown. I am mentally holding Ilaiyaraaja’s hand. Bhavatharani’s death is unacceptable. At a time of such great loss my brother Illaiyaraaja must not lose heart. My heartfelt condolences to Bhavatharani’s family.”
Actor, producer and secretary of the Nadigar Sangam Vishal said, “Dear Bavatha. I write this with a heavy heart and unable to digest it. Am really sorry you are not going to be with us anymore and left us to be with the gods. I miss you as a sister, as my own, more than I knew you as Ilaiyaraaja sir’s daughter or Yuvan’s sister or as Vasuki’s cousin. It is too soon for a good soul for you to leave us.”
Filmmaker Pa Ranjith said, “The news of sister and musician Bhavatharani’s death gives me great shock and grief. My condolences to all those who are grieving her.”
Other prominent film personalities to offer their condolences were Mari Selvaraj, Karthik Subbaraj, Selvaraghavan, Parvati Nair, Keerthy Suresh and others. Several prominent cine music industry personalities including Imman, Chinmayi, Santhosh Narayanan, Vijay Antony, Anirudh also extended their condolences.