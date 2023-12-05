CID actor Dinesh Phadnis passes away at 57

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Fredericks in television series CID, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 57. The news was confirmed by his longtime CID co-actor Dayanand Shetty.

Dinesh Phadnis, who had been receiving medical care at Mumbai’s Tunga Hospital, breathed his last at 12.08 am, as revealed by Dayanand Shetty. The actor succumbed to multiple organ failure. "There were a lot of complications, and he was removed from the ventilator last night." Contrary to earlier reports of a cardiac arrest, it was clarified by Dayanand that the cause of Dinesh's deteriorating health was liver damage.

The funeral rites for the late actor are scheduled to take place in Mumbai at 10.30 am.