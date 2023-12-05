CID actor Dinesh Phadnis passes away at 57

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Fredericks in television series CID, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 57. The news was confirmed by his longtime CID co-actor Dayanand Shetty.
Dinesh Phadnis, who had been receiving medical care at Mumbai’s Tunga Hospital, breathed his last at 12.08 am, as revealed by Dayanand Shetty. The actor succumbed to multiple organ failure. "There were a lot of complications, and he was removed from the ventilator last night." Contrary to earlier reports of a cardiac arrest, it was clarified by Dayanand that the cause of Dinesh's deteriorating health was liver damage.
The funeral rites for the late actor are scheduled to take place in Mumbai at 10.30 am.
Dinesh Phadnis gained widespread recognition and became a household name for his role as Fredericks in CID, a show that first premiered in 1998 and continued to captivate audiences for two decades on Sony TV. Beyond his work on CID, Phadnis also made notable appearances on the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. His versatility extended to the big screen, where he played supporting roles in films like Super 30 and Sarfarosh.