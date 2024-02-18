Chennai’s first-ever Comic Con draws geeks, gamers and graphic novel fans

After New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, Chennai has finally got its own Comic Con — the event all geeks, gamers, and graphic novel lovers across the world wait for each year in their own cities. From a collector’s edition comic book that’ll cost you a cool Rs 8.5 lakh to cosplayers effortlessly mouthing off dialogues in Japanese, Chennai’s first ever Comic Con had it all. The event is taking place at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakam on February 17 and 18.

The cosplay segment brought out 150 contestants on Day 1. Some were donning costumes for the first time, excited to be at a Comic Con. Others were veterans on the cosplay circuit. One cosplayer, Keeko, came all the way from Kanagawa prefecture in Japan to play Makima from Chainsaw Man. With so many manga and anime characters at the event, Japanese dialogues and punch lines mixed easily with Tamil, English, and smatterings of Hindi among the Indian cosplayers.

Wednesday Adams, Harley Quinn, Princess Mononoke, Spider-Man, Batman, Joker, Darth Vader, Din Djarin, multiple Tanjiros from Demon Slayer, Miguel and his entire family from Coco, various protagonists from One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, Naruto, Spy X Family, at least one Daemon Targaryen, and many, many other beloved characters were also spotted.