Chandramukhi 2 review: Enna koduma Saravanan, ithu?

In Fazil’s Malayalam psychological thriller Manichitrathazhu (1993), a woman with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) roams an ancient mansion in grand clothes and makeup, believing herself to be a vengeful dancer from the past. In the sequel to the film’s Tamil remake, Chandramukhi 2, it’s difficult to decide who is now “possessed” because all the women are dressed like they’re on the sets of a Saravana Stores ad shoot 24X7.

Nobody has milked the Malayalam original as much as director P Vasu. Not only did he make two remakes (Tamil and Kannada), but he also directed a spin-off Kannada film and its Telugu remake after that. Chandramukhi 2, therefore, is the fifth time that Vasu has invoked Chandramukhi.

The 2005 Tamil remake had Rajinikanth in dual roles. Its 2023 sequel has Raghava Lawrence playing Rajinikanth in dual roles. Going by this yardstick, everyone knew that this was going to be a low-budget Chandramukhi, but when Kangana Ranaut is flinging CGI Great Danes in the climax, you have to wonder just how low the budget really was. Why write a scene like that in the first place when you know the dogs are going to end up looking like misshapen chapatis? Or for that matter, why have owls, snakes, and black panthers in the film when they don’t look like owls, snakes, and black panthers?