Captain Miller review: Dhanush performs brilliantly in this saga of liberation

The film is a story of land rights, nationhood, the plunder of imperialism and a question: whose freedom struggles are sanctified, whose demonised? A question that echoed across the theatre I was in that exploded with cheers for every scene of butchering the British in retaliation, but remained dishearteningly quiet during Miller’s justified assertions of his caste locality.

However, what Eelam Tamils will feel about the film’s Captain Miller being from Tamil Nadu rather than Thunnalai in Sri Lanka where Vasanthan was born, remains to be seen.

Dhanush’s performance never wavers. The star holds you enthralled by his shifts from an angry young villager to hopeful soldier to armed revolutionary. It can’t be easy for a star so well-known to become a fleshed out character on screen with such ease, that you often forget who is playing him.

Captain Miller also has Siva Rajkumar appearing in another Kollywood cameo after Rajni’s Jailer last year, staying just long enough on screen to keep his fans pleased. His presence provides an interesting twist to the plot. John Kokken as a local prince and caste-supremacist landowner comes off as more caricature than convincing villain. This is especially disappointing given his stunning performance as Vembuli in Sarpatta Parambarai (2021). Priyanka Mohan as princess-turned-freedom fighter Velmathi is equally mediocre. Her attempts at angry, no-nonsense do-gooder feel petulant, particularly because she delivers most of her lines through gritted teeth for some unfathomable reason. Nivedhithaa Sathish as another armed revolutionary who fights alongside Dhanush, delivers a far more satisfying performance in a role unlike very few in Kollywood for women. She’d have been an interesting lead rather than Priyanka if only Tamil cinema wasn’t so determined to centre pale-skinned women actors.