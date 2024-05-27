Bridgerton S3: Usual froth but a mature edge as Regency fears of spinsterhood explored

Note: This piece contains spoilers for seasons two and three of Bridgerton.

Netflix’s Regency-inspired romance series Bridgerton has returned in all its garish glory (at least if you’re a Featherington) for the show’s much-anticipated third season.

Transporting viewers once again into the glittering world of high society scandal, gossip and romantic intrigue, this latest instalment shifts the focus to Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), and their will-they-won’t-they courtship.

Based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling historical fantasy novels , this season is the first to depart from the reading order of the books. Quinn’s third novel An Offer From a Gentleman – which chronicles the second eldest, Benedict Bridgerton’s story – is passed over, at least for now, in favour of the friends-to-lovers narrative arc in Romancing Mister Bridgerton , the fourth novel.

Unlike the steamier, earlier seasons, we see the contours of a slightly more serious, mature, and emotionally complex Bridgerton storyline emerge in the first four episodes of season three – one that is based around identity, self-acceptance, and romantic attachment.

With its usual intoxicating blend of drama and Regency opulence, Bridgerton’s latest chapter maintains the series’ signature vibrancy and irreverence. Nevertheless, changes are afoot.

More gossip, scandal and intrigue

At the end of season two, we saw Penelope reeling from two devastating heartbreaks.

The notorious Lady Whistledown, the society scandal writer , has propelled each season forward as narrator (voiced by Julie Andrews). In season two, the audience was brought in on the deceit as her identity was revealed to be none other than Penelope Featherington.

As the ruse became more complicated, we watched as Penelope’s attempts to hide her identity lead her to betray her friend Eloise Bridgerton. The pair fall out as Eloise discovers who Whistledown really is. Moments after, Penelope is dealt a second blow when she overhears Colin Bridgerton (for whom she has harboured a crush) laughing at the idea he would ever court her.