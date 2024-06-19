Bombay HC allows ‘Hamare Baarah’ to release on June 21 with modifications

The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, June 19, allowed the release of the controversial film Hamare Baarah on June 21 after making certain modifications to content that was found objectionable. The order was passed by a division bench comprising Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla in a petition seeking a ban on the film on the grounds that it was derogatory towards Islam and Muslims.

Observing that the teaser of the film was offensive, the Supreme Court on June 13 had stayed the release of Hamare Baarah until the Bombay HC passed a verdict on the petition challenging the certification of the film.

According to a LiveLaw report, the Bombay HC court stated that its suggestions were acceptable to all the parties concerned, and certain modifications would be made in the film before its release. The petitioner has also agreed not to raise any issue after the changes are made and its release.

The filmmakers have agreed to slash a dialogue and a Quranic verse, add two disclaimers of 12 seconds each in the film, and donate Rs 5 lakh to a charity chosen by the petitioner as the costs of the petition, who in turn consented not to object to the film’s release thereafter.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has also agreed to re-certify the film based on the changes agreed before the court on Thursday, to enable the release on June 21.

The petition was filed by a social worker Azhar B Tamboli who contended that the film -- earlier slated for release on June 7, then June 14 -- distorted the Quran, negatively portrayed the Muslim community, and claimed that the CBFC had flouted the Cinematograph Act, 1952, by incorrectly certifying it for release violating the Constitution Article 19(2) and 25. The Bombay High Court had delayed the film release even as the filmmakers moved the Supreme Court which stayed the release till the high court delivered its verdict.

Hamare Baarah is produced by Radhika G Film and Newtech Media Entertainment along with Ravi S Gupta, Birender Bhagat, Sanjay Nagpal and SB Singh, and directed by Kamal Chandra. The star cast comprises Ashwini Kalsekar, Rahul Bagga, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Aditi Bhatpahri, Paritosh Tiwari, Parth Samthaan, Shaan Saxena and others. However, after watching its trailer, Muslims raised objections saying it had grossly misinterpreted Islam and was intended to malign the religion and the Muslim community.

However, the film is banned in the state of Karnataka alleging that it may disturb communal harmony. The order was passed by the Home Department under Sections 15 (1) and 15 (5) of the Karnataka Cinema (Regulation) Act 1964.

