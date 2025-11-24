Bollywood icon Dharmendra passes away in Mumbai at 89

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai, on Monday, November 24, at the age of 89. News of his death followed hours of speculation after an ambulance escorted by heavy security was seen arriving at his residence. The actor was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on November 12 and was reported to be recovering at home. He would have turned 90 on December 8.

His mortal remains were later taken to the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, where family members accompanied the ambulance. Members of the film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, were among those who arrived to pay their respects. Dharmendra is survived by his wife Hema Malini, his first wife Prakash Kaur, and his children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol.

Regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most successful and enduring stars, Dharmendra worked in more than 300 films over six decades and held the record for the highest number of hit films in the industry. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

He made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and rose to prominence in the mid-1960s with films such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, and Aaye Din Bahar Ke. Over the following decades, he featured in numerous mainstream successes, including Ankhen, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Jugnu, Sholay, Pratiggya, Dharam Veer, Ghulami, Hukumat, Aag Hi Aag, and many more.

From the late 1990s, Dharmendra frequently transitioned to character roles in films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Life in a... Metro, Apne, Johnny Gaddaar, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He was last seen in the 2024 release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

His upcoming film Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal, is slated for release in December and features Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher in key roles.