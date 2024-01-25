Blue Star review: Ashok Selvan’s spirited anti-caste cricket film almost hits the right spots

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, who has had little experience playing a village ruffian, displays his acting chops and settles comfortably into the role of Rajesh. The subtle expressions of dejection and pain, especially when he realises that his dominant caste identity will not protect him from being at the receiving end of casteism, adds to the richness of his character.

The women in the film are spunky and full of sass but have little else to offer. Susila (a brilliant Lizzie Antony), Ranjith’s and Sam’s mother, delivers sharp quips and quotes the Bible effortlessly while she is after her sons for not getting their lives together. Her general annoyance with her sons, her mother-in-law, and her husband (Kumaravel) provide for comic relief, but it is limited to just that.

The chemistry between Anandhi (Keerthi Pandian) and Ranjith is undeniable and a treat to watch. While Anandhi is able to offer sharp insights on Ranjith’s and Blue Star’s performance after watching their matches from her classroom window, she disappears during the second half of the film. We see a little of Anandhi, her dreams and aspirations, and before we know it, her character is written off for good. Despite her fleeting presence, the organic and easy romance between Ranjith and Anandhi is delightful and the film could have done with more of it.

Govind Vasantha’s music and Arivu’s rap make the high octane cricket match scenes even more exciting. Tamizh A Azhagan’s cinematography manages to bring to life the rivalry and the subsequent camaraderie between the rival team members. His skill really comes through during the cricket matches as they manage to keep the audience on the edge of their seats, especially towards the end of the film.

Tamil cinema has seen a wave of anti-caste films over the past few years and almost all of them have explored the caste dynamics of and oppression enforced by intermediary castes on Dalits. Blue Star takes this one step forward and explores the discrimination doled out to both intermediary castes and Dalits by a privileged caste.