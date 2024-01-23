‘Bigger family, fuller heart’: Actor Pooja Kannan shares engagement pictures

Actor and Sai Pallavi’s sister Pooja Kannan got engaged to her boyfriend Vineeth on January 21. She shared pictures from the engagement on January 23 on her social media profiles with the caption, “A bigger family, fuller heart, and too much love my heart can’t contain.” The actor was seen wearing a light pastel blue coloured saree with silver jewellery while her fiance was wearing a shirt and dhoti in the same colour.

A week before Pooja shared her engagement pictures, she posted a reel of her and Vineeth which consisted of pictures and short video clips of their travels and other activities together. She captioned the reel, “This cute lil button has taught me what it is to love selflessly, being patient and consistent in love and to exist gracefully. This is Vineeth and he is my ray of sunshine. I love you, my partner in crime and now, my partner!”

Pooja made her debut in the film industry in 2021 with the Tamil film Chiththirai Sevvaanam. The film did not have a theatrical release and came out on Zee Studios. She played Aishwarya, a young student whose father (Samuthirakani) aspires for her to be a doctor. Things go haywire when a video of her bathing is secretly filmed and distributed after which she goes missing. The rest of the film follows the search for Aishwarya. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and film critics but Pooja was lauded for her evocative performance.