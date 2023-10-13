Bigg Boss Tamil season 7 triggers social media debate on education, caste, privilege

In response, Jovika acknowledged that education is important, but argues that it does not have to be the only means to succeed. She said, “How many kids in our country have died by suicide because they were unable to clear exams like NEET [National Entrance cum Eligibility Test]. Not everyone has to be educated to achieve great things. I have been a decent and kind human being to everyone. I am a contestant, I do not want to be perceived as anyone’s daughter here.”

Vichithra countered this by saying that she was speaking about completing basic education and not earning professional degrees. However, Jovika continued to say that it was wrong of Vichithra to interfere in her personal choices and ask her to complete her basic education. She also asked people to not comment on her family or background as she is the one participating in the show and not her parents or grandparents.

The debate got heated when Vichithra asked if Jovika knew how to read and write in Tamil, to which the latter said she knows how to do the same in English and that would suffice. Jovika also clarified that she is not against education but believes that one must not be forced to study if they are bad at it.

Meanwhile, Bava Chelladurai, a senior contestant, added to the discourse by saying that he thinks education is nothing. Bava, who exited the show on October 8, said, “Look at the people who have ruled states. From Kamarajar [former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister] to Kamal [Haasan] sir, none of them have post-graduate degrees or PhDs. It is a completely wrong notion to believe that a college degree will teach you everything.”

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who hosts Bigg Boss, recapped the events of the first week on October 7. He attributed the clash between Jovika and Vichithra to a generational gap and said that it occurs in families across the country as well. At the same time, he did not support any one contestant explicitly.