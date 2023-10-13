Bigg Boss Tamil season 7 triggers social media debate on education, caste, privilege

Within days of the commencement of the seventh season of Bigg Boss Tamil, controversy erupted in the house over a clash between two contestants, Jovika and actor Vichithra. The two contestants had a heated argument over the importance of education. What began as a task where contestants had to provide suggestions to improve the Bigg Boss house turned into a fiery debate on education and privilege, which later spread to social media.
Jovika, one of the youngest contestants in this season of Bigg Boss, suggested that the contestants’ personal discussions (that are not broadcast on the show) should not be shared in front of everyone. She said, “On the first day when we were introducing ourselves, what I said about my education was not to impose my decision on anyone. I am 19 and what happened has happened and I do not wish for it to be discussed by everyone.”
In an earlier episode, Jovika had revealed that she had dropped out of school at class 9 as she was “not interested in school”. It appeared that Jovika was taking a dig at Vichithra for an indirect comment the latter had made on her educational qualifications. It is to be noted that Jovika is the daughter of actor Vanitha Vijayakumar and granddaughter of veteran actor Vijayakumar.
When it was Vichithra’s turn to share her suggestions, she said that she does not wish to dominate anyone but would prefer to make decisions about meals, division of duties, and other matters after discussing it with everyone. She alleged that some of the younger contestants did not respect her age and experience when she offered suggestions on how to do things better.
Vichithra said, “Coming to Jovika, I have never interfered in the matter of her education. So many people are struggling to get basic education as they are unable to afford the fees. When our parents are ready to educate us, what does it mean when we do not make use of it? I am just saying that basic education is important. You can do whatever you want after you complete your basic education. My intention was never to interfere with her choices and put her down.” The actor explained that she is friends with Jovika’s mother and has also asked her to persuade Jovika to complete her schooling.
In response, Jovika acknowledged that education is important, but argues that it does not have to be the only means to succeed. She said, “How many kids in our country have died by suicide because they were unable to clear exams like NEET [National Entrance cum Eligibility Test]. Not everyone has to be educated to achieve great things. I have been a decent and kind human being to everyone. I am a contestant, I do not want to be perceived as anyone’s daughter here.”
Vichithra countered this by saying that she was speaking about completing basic education and not earning professional degrees. However, Jovika continued to say that it was wrong of Vichithra to interfere in her personal choices and ask her to complete her basic education. She also asked people to not comment on her family or background as she is the one participating in the show and not her parents or grandparents.
The debate got heated when Vichithra asked if Jovika knew how to read and write in Tamil, to which the latter said she knows how to do the same in English and that would suffice. Jovika also clarified that she is not against education but believes that one must not be forced to study if they are bad at it.
Meanwhile, Bava Chelladurai, a senior contestant, added to the discourse by saying that he thinks education is nothing. Bava, who exited the show on October 8, said, “Look at the people who have ruled states. From Kamarajar [former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister] to Kamal [Haasan] sir, none of them have post-graduate degrees or PhDs. It is a completely wrong notion to believe that a college degree will teach you everything.”
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who hosts Bigg Boss, recapped the events of the first week on October 7. He attributed the clash between Jovika and Vichithra to a generational gap and said that it occurs in families across the country as well. At the same time, he did not support any one contestant explicitly.
Kamal said, “As [Tamil poet] Avvaiyar said, the knowledge we have is a handful but what we do not know is the size of the world. This little knowledge cannot be the only valid education. But I am not saying Vichithra’s intentions are wrong. She shows that she believes in education as she got a PhD recently. That is her value system and it is not wrong. But at the same time, education doesn't always save you from your barbarism. It is deep rooted in the mind and that can change only with your circumstances.”
Kamal also added that people must not enforce education on others, especially if they are unable to learn. The actor said that he did not study inside a college but gained his knowledge from beyond the confines of a college.
Towards the end of the recap by Kamal, Vichithra stuck to her argument and said that one does not need to acquire multiple degrees but must at least finish their school education. In response, Kamal acknowledged that he cannot trivialise education as it has uplifted several people from economically weaker sections.
After the episode with the debate and Kamal’s opinions were broadcast, social media erupted with discussions and debates. Several people pointed out that Kamal not taking a strong stance for the importance of education stems from his caste and class privilege, which ensured that he could afford to not finish school and still emerge successful. Others sided with Jovika and said that she never advocated for people not finishing their education, but was simply explaining her experiences with the formal education system. Another section of the internet agreed with Vichithra who insisted that basic education is mandatory even if one does not go on to get multiple degrees. Many also opposed Bava Chelladura’s comments stating that outliers like Kamarajar cannot be treated as the norm.