Bigg Boss Malayalam fame Shiyas Kareem nabbed in Chennai, accused of sexual assault

Kerala-based actor-model Shiyas Kareem, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman and duping her of Rs 11 lakhs, was taken into custody in Chennai on Thursday, October 5. He was held at Anna International Airport in Chennai by the Customs Department upon his arrival from Dubai. The Kerala police had issued a look-out notice against him after the woman, who is a gym trainer, lodged a complaint at the Chandera police station in Kasargod in September.

The 32-year-old woman was working at the gym owned by Shiyas, and she alleged that they were in a relationship and became sexually intimate after he promised marriage. She also alleged that he forced her to undergo multiple abortions, physically assaulted her, and extorted her of Rs 11 lakhs. In her complaint, the woman also claimed that he refused to honour his promise of making her a partner in his business.

Based on her complaint, Chandera police booked Shiyas under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Shiyas absconded in the meantime, following which the police issued a look-out notice and declared him wanted in connection with an inquiry. The Kerala police are expected to go to Chennai to take him into custody.

Shiyas had earlier dismissed the allegations against him as "fabricated". The actor-model became a known-face through the reality shows Star Magic and Big Boss. He runs a gym in Kasargod.

