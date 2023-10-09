Bigg Boss Kannada welcomes Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar as contestant

The contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada were in for a surprise when they found out that they might be competing with a Congress MLA from Karnataka. One day after the 10th season of the reality show commenced, MLA Pradeep Eshwar made a surprise entry into the famous Bigg Boss house as a contestant. Colours TV, the channel that is broadcasting the show, confirmed the MLA’s participation on their social media handles by sharing a video of Pradeep entering the house and greeting the contestants.

However, reports said that it is not clear whether Pradeep will be a participant for the rest of the show or exit after a guest appearance. The show, hosted by popular Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep, commenced on October 8 and Pradeep’s entrance has led to speculation about the duration of his stay. Several social media users complained about the MLA’s move, questioning his decision to remain isolated in the Bigg Boss house possibly for several days, away from his duties and responsibilities to the public.