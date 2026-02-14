Bhramayugam screened at Oscar Academy Museum, sole Indian entry

Malayalam cinema marked a historic global milestone as Bhramayugam, starring Mammootty and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, was screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The film was the only Indian entry selected for the museum’s special series, Where the Forest Meets the Sea: Folklore from Around the World.

The screening took place at the Ted Mann Theater at 9 am (International Standard Time) on February 12, with tickets starting at $5. The programme celebrates world cinema rooted in folklore, myth and horror, placing Bhramayugam alongside distinctive global voices.

The museum, established by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is known for celebrating not just Hollywood but the diversity of world cinema. The screening of a black-and-white Malayalam film at such a prestigious venue is being described as a proud and rare moment for Indian cinema.

Sharing the moment on social media, Mammootty expressed excitement at seeing the film screened as the only Indian selection in the special series. Director Rahul Sadasivan termed the selection a meaningful milestone for the film and Malayalam cinema.