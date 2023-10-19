Bhagavanth Kesari review: Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi dabble with girlboss feminism

When Bhagavanth Kesari wants to intimidate some bad guys, his aide hands him a massive gun like the ones from Vikram or KGF and tells him, “This has been working for everyone lately, you should try it too.” But Bhagavanth pushes it aside, saying people expect something more “loud” from him. He sets off a bunch of industrial oxygen cylinders that go hurtling towards the villains’ cars, making them somersault.

It’s exactly like one of those Balakrishna action scenes that people love to make troll videos of. Balakrishna and director Anil Ravipudi seem to be trying to scream that they “don’t care” about ‘trolls’ who find them ‘cringeworthy’, and will continue to stay true to their style of commercial Tollywood filmmaking. But some of these sporadic unhinged moments aside, Bhagavanth Kesari (tagline: I Don’t Care) badly wants to marry this devil-may-care style with more experimental trends in mainstream action dramas that have been successful lately, and ends up in a really messy relationship.

Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK) plays Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari (NBK), a self-proclaimed ‘son of the forest’ from Adilabad. He is introduced in prison as a convict with multiple spine-chilling backstories. In RRR, Balakrishna’s nephew Jr NTR is introduced with a thrilling tiger chase, to underline his formidable physical strength. But in Bhagavanth Kesari, Anil Ravipudi uses an inventive narrative technique – tell, don’t show! NBK simply has to narrate cursory flashbacks of fighting tigers on his way back from tuition class, of decapitating people, committing mass murders, etc. for people to shiver and back off.