‘Being disappointed is an understatement’: Ruhani Sharma on Agra being leaked online

Actor Ruhani Sharma has spoken out after her critically-acclaimed film Agra was leaked online earlier this week. “To say I’m disappointed is an understatement,” the actor said in a press release. Agra premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight and has still not had an official release in India. Directed by Kanu Behl, the film examines the overlaps between patriarchy and male sexual desire.

In her press release Ruhani said, “I need to address something that's been weighing heavily on me since my film Agra was leaked. To say I’m disappointed is an understatement. It’s heartbreaking to see our months of hard work, dedication, and passion being disregarded in this way. Creating an art film is an intense journey filled with countless challenges, sleepless nights, and unwavering commitment.”

The actor further added, “What’s even more disheartening is how quick some are to judge without understanding the blood, sweat, and tears that go into bringing such a project to life. Agra isn’t just another film. It’s a labour of love that premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2023, a prestigious honour for any artist. The film has been internationally acclaimed, winning several awards and receiving recognition for the very thing we strive for: pushing the boundaries of world cinema.”

Several intimate scenes from the film were shared online. Reacting to it, the actor said, “I stand by my choices, and I'm incredibly proud of this film and the entire team that made it happen. For those who may not fully grasp or appreciate this style of filmmaking, I ask for your respect. Art isn’t always meant to be easy or comfortable. It’s meant to challenge, to evoke emotion, to make us think. Let's uplift and celebrate the diversity of cinema instead of tearing down the hard work of artists.”