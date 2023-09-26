‘Be better humans’: Nithya Menen slams false reports of being harassed by Tamil actor

Actor Nithya Menen criticised online news portals for sharing misinformation about her being harassed by a Tamil actor and for claiming that she faced a lot of problems while working in the Tamil industry. Sharing a screenshot of an account on X (formerly known as Twitter) called Lets Cinema, Nithya Menen said, “False news! Completely untrue! I have never given an interview. If anyone knows, please point me in the direction of who started the rumour. Need to hold people accountable for simply making up these types of false news just to get clicks.”

On another Instagram story, the actor shared a screenshot of a post from a handle on X called Buzz Basket which had the incorrect news and said, “Culprit found! Thank you all for pointing me in the right direction. Buzz Bucket shame on you.”

Nithya Menen went on to post the screenshots of the false news on her social media handles and said, “It’s very sad that certain sections of journalism have come down to this. I urge you - be better than this!”