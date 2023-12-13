BAFTA announces Breakthrough India 2023 finalists

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), in collaboration with streaming giant Netflix, has announced its 2023 list of breakthrough artists in India. The announcement was made on November 29. Those on the Breakthrough India 2023 list will receive a variety of career enhancing benefits such a year’s membership with BAFTA, access to virtual programmes conducted by the prestigious academy, meetings with industry experts and more.

Ten emerging artists have been selected and they are:

Abhay Koranne (writer) for Rocket Boys

Abhinav Tyagi (editor) for An Insignificant Man

Don Chacko Palathara (director and writer) for Joyful Mystery

Kislay (writer) for Soni

Lipika Singh Darai (director and writer) for Some Stories Around Witches

Miriam Chandy Menacherry (producer) for From the Shadows and The Leopard's Tribe

Pooja Rajkumar Rathod (cinematographer) for Secrets of the Elephants

Sanal George (sound editor, mixer and designer for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Satya Rai Nagpaul (cinematographer) for Ghoomketu

Shardul Bhardwaj (performer) for Eeb Allay Ooo!