BAFTA announces Breakthrough India 2023 finalists

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), in collaboration with streaming giant Netflix, has announced its 2023 list of breakthrough artists in India. The announcement was made on November 29. Those on the Breakthrough India 2023 list will receive a variety of career enhancing benefits such a year’s membership with BAFTA, access to virtual programmes conducted by the prestigious academy, meetings with industry experts and more.
Ten emerging artists have been selected and they are:
Abhay Koranne (writer) for Rocket Boys
Abhinav Tyagi (editor) for An Insignificant Man
Don Chacko Palathara (director and writer) for Joyful Mystery
Kislay (writer) for Soni
Lipika Singh Darai (director and writer) for Some Stories Around Witches
Miriam Chandy Menacherry (producer) for From the Shadows and The Leopard's Tribe
Pooja Rajkumar Rathod (cinematographer) for Secrets of the Elephants
Sanal George (sound editor, mixer and designer for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Satya Rai Nagpaul (cinematographer) for Ghoomketu
Shardul Bhardwaj (performer) for Eeb Allay Ooo!
The ten names were selected by a panel of judges including Jury Chair and BAFTA Breakthrough Ambassador Guneet Monga Kapoor, Manvendra Shukul (CEO, Lakshya Digital), Monika Shergill (Vice President of Content at Netflix India), Rajiv Menon (filmmaker), Naman Ramachandran (film critic and journalist), Sid Roy Kapur (founder of Roy Kapur Films), Shaunak Sen (filmmaker) and Ratna Pathak Shah (actor and theatre director).
BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip said, “BAFTA Breakthrough is a gold standard programme. And the fact that we are celebrating our ten-year anniversary is testament to the dedication of our incredible alumni, industry supporters, juries, and industry advisers.”
Thanking BAFTA supporters and Netflix, she further added, “This year’s cohort is really impressive, having already achieved credits in high-end TV drama, debut films, documentaries, hair and make design, and game design. BAFTA Breakthrough is designed to harness that early success and develop the skills for life-long, rewarding careers. Congratulations to this year’s BAFTA Breakthroughs.”
Interestingly, one of the awardees, Miriam Chandy Menacherry, showcased her documentary film on the sexual trafficking of minors, From the Shadows, earlier this year at Chennai. The documentary was screened on April 28 at a two-day film festival called SamaBhav, organised by the NGO Men Against Violence and Abuse (MAVA).
