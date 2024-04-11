Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay-Tiger film is a dull case of Bollywood imitating itself

There is zero tension built into the screenplay, and we watch the proceedings passively as if it’s an extra-long video game that we’ve played many times. The film jumps from one location to another before we can get any sense of the place. Akshay and Tiger share decent chemistry though the “patriotic” scenes are staged and executed exactly like patriotic scenes from a million other Hindi films. Chin up, eyes blazing, inspirational dialogue.

Since the film doesn’t make any attempt to resemble reality, the emotion zooms right above our heads like one of the many CGI missiles we have to endure. BOOM. Is it a bird, or is it a plane? Do we even care? The action set pieces – and there are many – are repetitive and ineffective. Everything explodes in the end and our heroes walk away, unhurt.

The women characters – Manushi Chillar’s Captain Misha and Alafya’s Parminder – get some of the action, too, but are largely there to admire Rocky’s abs and Freddy’s attitude. The sexual tension could have been interesting, but remember, this is a film with zero tension of any sort. Sonakshi Sinha in a cameo is passed out for most of the film, and she probably got the best deal of the cast.

Even the final sequence with the mandatory countdown does zilch to set our pulse racing. As a female voice intones the countdown like a railway station announcement, you find yourself wishing you were Sonakshi Sinha. Also, we’re living in a universe where even bank passwords have to be alphanumeric and include special characters. But in Bollywood movies, world-destroying secrets are protected by passwords that anyone can guess. Bollywood villains are nice like that.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ends on a note that suggests a franchise. Who is powerful and perfectionist? Bade. Who is fast and furious? Chote. Who is waiting and watching? Not me.

Sowmya Rajendran writes on gender, culture, and cinema. She has written over 25 books, including a nonfiction book on gender for adolescents. She was awarded the Sahitya Akademi’s Bal Sahitya Puraskar for her novel Mayil Will Not Be Quiet in 2015.