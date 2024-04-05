Avatara Purusha 2 review: Suni's sequel is incoherent, underwhelming

Similarly, other elements like the Trishanku realm, the mighty war waged by Dharka to gain its control, and the Trishanku stone that resides in a precarious position get sidelined and are treated clumsily. We are introduced to a plethora of characters over time that don't matter much either. Suni then attempts to dispense information to us through wordy dialogues but none of them really come to his aid. Add to this a romance angle, a mother-son dynamic, a redundant comic-relief segment featuring Sadhu Kokila and so much more that you just cannot wrap your head around any of it.

Sharan, though, salvages the film to a certain extent with his charm. The actor has proven many a time that he has great control over comedy but here, he exudes once again, conviction for the more dramatic parts as well.

Avatara Purusha 2, in particular, requires him to tackle characters of myriad shades and Sharan steps up to the task, but not without being let down ultimately by an ineffective script. The sequel film is said to have faced troubles during production and also during its theatrical release. The delay in its arrival on the big screen seems to only indicate that Suni, a seasoned filmmaker today, was not fully in his element. The jarring gaps in the story, too, could be attributed to these difficulties.

Avatara Purusha 2, no doubt, is full of promise, but the film's patchiness, in both its writing and the execution, is too glaring to be ignored. It certainly has a few interesting and catchy moments, such as the finale confrontation between Sharan and Ashutosh Rana, but they come in a scarce manner.

A more cohesive and simpler vision would have possibly allowed the film to fare better, but that unfortunately isn't the case here. Give this one a chance if you want to see Sharan's "overacting".

