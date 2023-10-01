Atlee’s women aren't empowered the way he thinks they are

Anu Pallavai (played by Kajal Aggarwal) is a doctor and the love interest of Vetri in Mersal but once again, she does not have much of a role. Despite being a doctor herself, Anu is shown performing the duties of a personal assistant to one of the ‘evil’ doctors, such as booking his flights or ensuring comfortable accommodation. In the same movie, Tara (played by Samantha) is a reporter who hosts a debate show for a popular TV channel and is present for a few scenes. Tara’s only job seems to be to get Maaran to appear on her talk show and be schooled by him on the ‘scam’ that private medical services are. Similarly, Annie (played by Amy Jackson) in Theri is a teacher who finds the ‘truth’ behind the quiet Joseph Kuruvilla (the alias Vijay Kumar uses after moving to Kerala) and eventually becomes his love interest.

Does an ensemble cast of women mean ‘women empowerment’?

So far, only one movie of Atlee’s – Bigil (2019) – has been an exception to the practice of killing off a woman character for plot advancement. However, the film has its own set of gender troubles. It follows the journey of a former football player Bigil (played by Vijay) who goes on to coach a team of national level women footballers. Bigil’s dream of becoming a football player was abandoned after his father Rayappan (also played by Vijay) was killed by miscreants.

However, it almost seemed like Atlee decided to make up for not killing a woman character by making the football players targets of casual sexism and misogyny from Bigil. A fat, dark skinned player is called ‘gundamma’ (a derogatory way of referring to a fat person) in an attempt to ‘motivate’ her before the final match. For the same reason, he tells the other women that it would have been better if they were in the kitchen and tended to their families instead of playing football.

Bigil is then valourised for ‘convincing’ a conservative Brahmin man to ‘let’ his wife come back to the team. He also gives a trite monologue to a survivor of an acid attack to persuade her to come join the team. Emerging as the knight in shining armour when one of the players is drugged and kidnapped by his rival, there is no end to centering Bigil in the story instead of the players. Through all of these acts, Bigil is placed on a pedestal and makes the women’s struggles (that stem from patriarchy) about himself and his ‘heroism’. It almost feels as if these forceful insertions of ‘women empowerment’ were meant to shield Atlee from criticism for having a shallow understanding of feminism despite dedicating the film to women.

The ensemble of women in Jawan are reminiscent of the football team in Bigil. While the women in both the movies perform conventionally ‘masculine’ jobs, they have little identity apart from the man at the centre. At least two women get detailed back stories in Jawan but there is little depth to their characters. Who were the women in Jawan and Bigil before they went to jail or decided to play football? How did they hone their respective skills? What do their families make of their unconventional choices? Movies like Bigil and Jawan raise an important question —does merely having an ensemble cast of women make a film feminist? Will it still be ‘empowering women’ if the women are homogenous, immemorable, and have no personality of their own?

With the massive success of Jawan, Atlee has managed to tap into the Bollywood market, which was not his usual audience until now. Perhaps if he continues to make movies for the new audience, they too will realise that the women he writes are ‘singapengal’ (roughly translates to brave, lioness-like women) who rely on the hero to free them from patriarchal shackles, if they manage to stay alive till the end that is.