Atlee’s women aren't empowered the way he thinks they are

Jawan spoilers ahead
In a recent interview with the film critic Anupama Chopra, Atlee Kumar, the director of Jawan, says that he begins writing his scripts with the “heroine’s character”. For the non-Tamil audience whose familiarity with the director is limited to the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, his statement might ring true because of how the women were written in the film. In the movie, Narmada (played by Nayanthara) is a suave and intelligent cop who does not shy away from wielding big guns. Azad (played by Shah Rukh Khan) is helped on his mission to expose everything wrong with the country by a group of young women prisoners. From hacking a metro train’s control room to pulling off heists, the women are formidable and intelligent.
Think pieces and analyses were written in praise of Atlee for this representation of 'strong' women. What seems to be forgotten amidst the mounting praise for Atlee and his ‘feminist’ filmmaking are the superficiality of the women characters and the ‘women empowerment’ storylines that have been employed in his Tamil movies.
Atlee made his debut in Kollywood in 2013 with Raja Rani, a romantic drama about a couple in an arranged marriage trying to grapple with the loss of their past loves. The movie was praised for its nuanced portrayal of modern marriages and relationships while still being able to retain commercial elements. In the film, the love interests of John (played by Arya) and Regina (played by Nayanthara) die, forcing them to move on and marry each other.
Towards the climax of Raja Rani, Surya (played by Jai), the ‘deceased’ boyfriend of Regina, makes an unexpected comeback. The audience are told that Surya had not died by suicide like they were made to believe, but had moved abroad and trained to become a pilot. Surya did this as he was sure that his conservative father would not have agreed to his relationship with Regina. However, Keerthana (played by Nazriya), John’s love interest who died in a road accident, is not miraculously resurrected like Surya.
Disposable heroines
Starting with Nazriya’s character, more women were sacrificed at the altar of Atlee’s filmmaking for various reasons — an emotional high, motivation for the hero to go on a revenge spree or lead a quiet life under an alias, or even for him to tell his dying wife “Nee enakku innoru amma maathiri ma” (You are like another mother to me). Either way, Atlee began casting two or more lead women actors in all of his subsequent movies so that one of them could be killed off for plot advancement.
After his success with Raja Rani, Atlee made three commercial action movies featuring Vijay. Theri, which released in 2016, had IPS officer Vijay Kumar (played by Vijay) and his daughter Niveditha (played by Nainika) move to a small town in Kerala after a tragedy in the family. And what is this tragedy? You guessed it — Vijay Kumar’s wife Mithra (played by Samantha) and his mother Pappu (played by Raadhika Sarathkumar) are killed by the villain. The whole family was supposed to be killed but predictably, the hero survives and avenges his family, despite choosing to lead a quiet, non-violent life. Even when she was alive in the movie, Mithra played the stereotypical love interest and wife. Mithra’s career as a doctor takes a backseat the moment the hero sets eyes on her, even though it takes place in a hospital while she is on duty.
In Mersal (2017), a movie that highlights corruption in the medical industry, Aishwarya (played by Nithya Menen) dies during childbirth due to medical negligence, which materialises into an emotionally charged flashback.This serves as a motive for Aishwarya’s sons Vetri and Maaran (both played by Vijay) to avenge the doctors who botched Aishwarya’s childbirth procedure. Aishwarya was present for a song and a few scenes where she was pregnant before she met her fate in the hands of ‘evil’ doctors (and Atlee).
In a similar manner, Aishwarya (played by Deepika Padukone) the wife of Vikram Rathore (played by Shah Rukh Khan) in Jawan, too is killed off. But one must laud Atlee for taking the road less taken in how Aishwarya is killed in Jawan. She is neither a victim of botched surgeries nor cruel villains but is given capital punishment after being branded as a traitor. To up the ante, she is shown giving birth in the jail after the other inmates throw her a baby shower.
If this trend continues in Atlee’s films, soon enough the Tamil audience will be lucky to have their own version of the popular archetype of the Hollywood wife-who-will-die-in-the-next-scene. The women who die in these films were conventionally feminine, soft-natured, and were supposed to lead peaceful lives with their husbands. They were new mothers who did not have enough time with their children. Unfortunately, their husbands' work or other circumstances that are beyond their control cut their lives short. Unsurprisingly, these tropes work as perfect tear jerkers that are balanced by the violence that ensues when the heroes go on a murderous rampage to avenge their dead wives/mothers.
Poorly developed women characters
The women who manage to stay alive in Atlee’s films do not fare better than their dead counterparts. They are underdeveloped, one-dimensional, and have little to do beyond their role as the heroes’ love interests. Despite having flourishing careers, there is little visibility for their professional lives once they fall in love with the hero.
Anu Pallavai (played by Kajal Aggarwal) is a doctor and the love interest of Vetri in Mersal but once again, she does not have much of a role. Despite being a doctor herself, Anu is shown performing the duties of a personal assistant to one of the ‘evil’ doctors, such as booking his flights or ensuring comfortable accommodation. In the same movie, Tara (played by Samantha) is a reporter who hosts a debate show for a popular TV channel and is present for a few scenes. Tara’s only job seems to be to get Maaran to appear on her talk show and be schooled by him on the ‘scam’ that private medical services are. Similarly, Annie (played by Amy Jackson) in Theri is a teacher who finds the ‘truth’ behind the quiet Joseph Kuruvilla (the alias Vijay Kumar uses after moving to Kerala) and eventually becomes his love interest.
Does an ensemble cast of women mean ‘women empowerment’?
So far, only one movie of Atlee’s – Bigil (2019) – has been an exception to the practice of killing off a woman character for plot advancement. However, the film has its own set of gender troubles. It follows the journey of a former football player Bigil (played by Vijay) who goes on to coach a team of national level women footballers. Bigil’s dream of becoming a football player was abandoned after his father Rayappan (also played by Vijay) was killed by miscreants.
However, it almost seemed like Atlee decided to make up for not killing a woman character by making the football players targets of casual sexism and misogyny from Bigil. A fat, dark skinned player is called ‘gundamma’ (a derogatory way of referring to a fat person) in an attempt to ‘motivate’ her before the final match. For the same reason, he tells the other women that it would have been better if they were in the kitchen and tended to their families instead of playing football.
Bigil is then valourised for ‘convincing’ a conservative Brahmin man to ‘let’ his wife come back to the team. He also gives a trite monologue to a survivor of an acid attack to persuade her to come join the team. Emerging as the knight in shining armour when one of the players is drugged and kidnapped by his rival, there is no end to centering Bigil in the story instead of the players. Through all of these acts, Bigil is placed on a pedestal and makes the women’s struggles (that stem from patriarchy) about himself and his ‘heroism’. It almost feels as if these forceful insertions of ‘women empowerment’ were meant to shield Atlee from criticism for having a shallow understanding of feminism despite dedicating the film to women.
The ensemble of women in Jawan are reminiscent of the football team in Bigil. While the women in both the movies perform conventionally ‘masculine’ jobs, they have little identity apart from the man at the centre. At least two women get detailed back stories in Jawan but there is little depth to their characters. Who were the women in Jawan and Bigil before they went to jail or decided to play football? How did they hone their respective skills? What do their families make of their unconventional choices? Movies like Bigil and Jawan raise an important question —does merely having an ensemble cast of women make a film feminist? Will it still be ‘empowering women’ if the women are homogenous, immemorable, and have no personality of their own?
With the massive success of Jawan, Atlee has managed to tap into the Bollywood market, which was not his usual audience until now. Perhaps if he continues to make movies for the new audience, they too will realise that the women he writes are ‘singapengal’ (roughly translates to brave, lioness-like women) who rely on the hero to free them from patriarchal shackles, if they manage to stay alive till the end that is.