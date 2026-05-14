Athiradi review: Basil-Tovino film is a partly fun but dated tale of male egos

Action without emotional weight is just noise. In the absence of a tight build-up, punches appear more like interruptions than interventions. Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas starrer Athiradi lacks exactly that – the slow hardening of humiliation that drives men to mistake ego for destiny.

Debutant Arun Anirudhan’s film takes off well, but fizzles out into an amateur Ayyappanum Koshiyum, distracted by its prolonged runtime and meme-template humour.

The plot revolves around Sam Kutty (Basil Joseph), an engineering student and resident Gen-Z brat, who takes on the monumental task of reviving a banned college fest. Powered by the overconfidence that comes with genuine foolishness, Sam Kutty goes on a relentless quest to make the college authorities budge, and succeeds. But one thing leads to another, and the chief guest for the fest, on whose appearance Sam Kutty’s credibility and redemption rest, is kidnapped by former don-turned-singer Sreekuttan (Tovino Thomas).

The first half is charged, well-paced, and brings all the zest one would expect from a campus film. The humour, which mostly draws from callbacks to famous film dialogues and meme culture, reminiscent of Basil’s 2025 comedy Maranamass, brings out the laughs. The beginning of the central conflict, involving a rogue robot and a tableau idol, is hilarious. But as the face-off between Sam and Sreekuttan becomes more apparent, the storytelling loses pressure.

Writers Arun Anirudhan and Paulson Skaria pack too much into the plot, taking away from the tension required to propel a showdown between the two men. Tovino’s Sreekuttan, for instance, with all his rage, is also a softie. But the Rangannan-esque characterisation is uneven, getting in the way of his pace and potential punch.

While Basil fits the role of the spoilt, slightly stupid college student with his heart in the right place, the performance feels too deliberate in several instances. Tovino Thomas, on the other hand, shines in the role of a localite who has left behind his violent past for a peaceful life.

Vishnu Agasthya delivers a moving performance as Basil’s elder brother, who has a deep emotional connection to the campus and the fest. Vineeth Sreenivasan brings on the laughs, complemented well by Shaan Rahman.

Riya Shibu is convincing as Swathi, Sam Kutty’s campus crush. Her performance resembles what she did in her debut film Sarvam Maya, but the actor deserves more time to evolve.

Vishnu Vijay’s high-octane music and background score elevate the film's mood.

Overall, Athiradi is watchable for the few moments of fun and fury, but the central theme seems way too dated to make a lasting impact. Malayalam cinema’s obsession with men and their easily bruised egos looking for an outlet evokes a sense of familiarity that eventually puts you off, despite the many likeable characters.

Thankfully, though, the women (Riya and a memorable Zarin Shihab) are the sane voices who point out that rage is overrated.

Disclaimer: This review was not paid for or commissioned by anyone associated with the film. Neither TNM nor any of its reviewers have any sort of business relationship with the film’s producers or any other members of its cast and crew.