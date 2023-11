Ashutosh Gowariker-starrer survival drama 'Kaala Paani’ renewed for Season 2

Sameer Saxena, Executive Producer, Showrunner and Director of Kaala Paani said, “ 'Kaala Paani' has been successful in triggering conversations around the choices we make collectively or as individuals and the larger impact it has in maintaining our ecological balance. As we gear up for Season 2 of 'Kaala Paani', we are thrilled to dive into the world once again and pick up the character journeys from where we left off.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “Since the release of Kaala Paani, we've been truly overwhelmed with the love the series has received from the fans, critics and industry alike. Venturing into a whole new genre of survival-dramas in India has been rewarding for us at Netflix. We're pleased to be able to take that leap with Sameer, Biswa and Amit and we can't wait to bring our viewers another riveting chapter from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with an all new season of 'Kaala Paani'.”