‘Art films did not get you fame’: Sandeep Reddy Vanga taunts Adil Hussain for criticising Kabir Singh

Offended by actor Adil Hussain’s views about Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that he regrets casting him in the film and claimed that he would use Artificial Intelligence to erase his face from the film. Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy. Both the films were criticised for the romanticisation of toxic and abusive relationships.
Adil Hussain played the character of the Dean in the film.
In an interview with YouTube channel AP Podcast, Adil mentioned that Kabir Singh was the only film he has ever regretted in his career. The actor said, “That’s the only film in my life I have ever done without reading a script and without seeing the movie which it was based on. I regret it till today.” Adil also pointed out how Kabir Singh was a misogynist and that the film legitimised male violence against women.
Elaborating on how he was roped into the project, Adil said, “I was in the middle of something and they [makers of Kabir Singh] wanted one day from me. I said no, no I can’t. I told my manager to ask for a lot of money so that they would say no. But they agreed. So I went and did it. And I liked the scene I did, it was a good scene.”
He said that when he and his friend watched the movie in the theatre they walked out before it concluded. He admitted that he did not want his wife to watch the film saying that she would be angry that he was a part of it.
Sharing a clipping of this interview on X, Vanga mocked Adil saying that his 30 “art films” did not get him the fame that one “blockbuster” film did. The filmmaker added that he regretted casting Adil as well. “I regret casting you, knowing that your greed is bigger than your passion. Now I’ll save you from the shame by replacing your face with AI’s help. Now smile properly.”
This is not the first time Sandeep publicly called out his critics. When the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was criticised by several people in the film fraternity including Javed Akthar, Sandeep did not hold back and expressed his displeasure on social media and interviews.
