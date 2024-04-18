‘Art films did not get you fame’: Sandeep Reddy Vanga taunts Adil Hussain for criticising Kabir Singh

Offended by actor Adil Hussain’s views about Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that he regrets casting him in the film and claimed that he would use Artificial Intelligence to erase his face from the film. Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy. Both the films were criticised for the romanticisation of toxic and abusive relationships.

Adil Hussain played the character of the Dean in the film.

In an interview with YouTube channel AP Podcast, Adil mentioned that Kabir Singh was the only film he has ever regretted in his career. The actor said, “That’s the only film in my life I have ever done without reading a script and without seeing the movie which it was based on. I regret it till today.” Adil also pointed out how Kabir Singh was a misogynist and that the film legitimised male violence against women.

